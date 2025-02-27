ARTICLE
27 February 2025

Navigating The Legal Landscape: The Implementation Status Of MiCA

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Explore Firm Details
As the cryptocurrency market continues to captivate investors worldwide, understanding the regulatory landscape becomes more crucial than ever.
European Union Technology
Illya Muchnyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

February 2025 – As the cryptocurrency market continues to captivate investors worldwide, understanding the regulatory landscape becomes more crucial than ever. In this respect the Markets in Crypto Assets Regulation (the MiCA) is a ground-breaking initiative by the European Union (the EU) aimed at establishing a robust framework for digital asset markets.

With MiCA application having taken effect on 30 December 2024, EU member states are now in the process of aligning their national legislation with the new rules and addressing the practical challenges of implementation.

Click on the image below or use the following link to read our overview in English.

1590134a.jpg

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Illya Muchnyk
Illya Muchnyk
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More