ARTICLE
30 January 2025

Digital Assets Unlocked | Insights From Industry Leaders

CL
CMS Luxembourg

Contributor

CMS Luxembourg logo
Active in the Grand-Duchy since 2011, CMS Luxembourg combine a deep understanding of the local market with the global overview of the CMS network. Our 70+ lawyers specialise in Banking & Finance, Corporate/M&A, Investment Funds and Tax but are also able to assist our clients on Commercial, Dispute Resolution, Employment, Capital Markets, ESG as well as Insurance matters.
Explore Firm Details
Following the Digital Assets webinar, we engaged with industry leaders to gather their perspectives from across the digital assets landscape.
Luxembourg Technology
José Ocaña
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

Following the Digital Assets webinar, we engaged with industry leaders to gather their perspectives from across the digital assets landscape.

Discover the unique views of Alexander Rapatz (Blackmanta), Luc Falempin (Tokeny), Claus Skaaning (Digishares) and Louis Chevalier (Tezos), and explore the interview details by clicking below!

To view the full article click here

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of José Ocaña
José Ocaña
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More