Qatar Financial Centre Launches Digital Assets Framework

In accordance with the country's Third Financial Sector Strategy, Qatar National Vision 2030, and the Third National Development Strategy, the Qatar Financial Centre ("QFC") recently announced the launch of its Digital Assets Framework ("Framework"). The Framework comprehensively governs the creation and regulation of digital assets in the QFC, including the process of tokenisation, the legal recognition of tokens and their underlying assets, custody arrangements, smart contracts, and token transfer and exchange.

The Framework aims to create a secure and transparent digital asset ecosystem in the QFC pursuant to international standards and best practices by setting high standards for asset tokenisation and implementing a trusted technological infrastructure.

In formulating the Framework, extensive collaboration and consultation were had with industry stakeholders through the establishment of an advisory group that included 37 domestic and international organisations. The QFC also established the QFC Digital Assets Law in 2023, inviting companies to develop, test, and commercialise their digital asset products and services.

Interested companies can apply for a business license from the QFC Authority and, depending on the nature of their activities, conduct Regulated Activities after receiving authorisation from the QFC Regulatory Authority.

