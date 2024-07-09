DORA Regulation: New Law Published

On 2 July2024, the law implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 December 2022 on the digital operational resilience...

Bonn & Schmitt is one of the leading independent Luxembourg full-service law firms with an extensive local and international practice. The firm is a trusted legal partner of leading international business and financial institutions, industrial corporations, international organizations, as well as, national and foreign public entities and organizations. We also advise the Luxembourg Sate, Luxembourg local authorities, as well as Luxembourg regulatory bodies. Bonn & Schmitt's lawyers are registered with the Luxembourg Bar and many are members of several legal associations, including the International Bar Association, the Union Internationale des Avocats and the International Fiscal Association.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

On 2 July2024, the law implementing Regulation (EU) 2022/2554 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 December 2022 on the digital operational resilience of the financial sector (the “DORA Regulation“) was published in the Mémorial. This publication is an opportunity to take a full overview of DORA's requirements.

What is the DORA Regulation?

The DORA Regulation standardizes rules for digital operational resilience to improve performance and stability in the financial sector. Its goals is to ensure entities are well prepared to handle incidents related to network and information system security, maintaining their operational efficiency. The DORA Regulation affects around twenty types of entities, including banks, payment and electronic money institutions, account information service providers, and crypto-asset service providers.

The five pillars of DORA

The Regulation is based on five pillars to enable internal management of ICT-related incidents, penetration testing and prevention, as well as the introduction of controls on these entities through obligations to provide information and notify the competent authority.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.