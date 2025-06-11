I Don't Want My Husband To Take A Second Wife - Can This Be In Our Marriage Contract?

Answer: Yes, you can. Both parties to the marriage contract may request to add special conditions in their marriage contract, provided these conditions are compliant with Sharia principles. As per Sharia, a Muslim man may have up to four wives, making it is impossible to insert a clause that bans him from taking a second wife. However, you can add a condition that gives the woman the right to divorce from her husband, should he choose to take a second wife without her permission. This condition must be agreed upon by the husband and wife before the marriage contract is signed.
