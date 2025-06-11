Answer: Yes, you can. Both parties to the marriage contract may request to add special conditions in their marriage contract, provided these conditions are compliant with Sharia principles.

Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.

Answer: Yes, you can. Both parties to the marriage contract may request to add special conditions in their marriage contract, provided these conditions are compliant with Sharia principles. As per Sharia, a Muslim man may have up to four wives, making it is impossible to insert a clause that bans him from taking a second wife. However, you can add a condition that gives the woman the right to divorce from her husband, should he choose to take a second wife without her permission. This condition must be agreed upon by the husband and wife before the marriage contract is signed.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.