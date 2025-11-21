Cavenwell At STEP – Conference Highlights

Introduction

At Cavenwell Group, shaping the future of private wealth is central to our mission. Our participation in two of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners' flagship conferences – STEP Asia and STEP Arabia reflects our ongoing commitment to driving innovation, sharing insights, and helping families and advisers navigate the evolving landscape of global wealth structuring and estate planning.

These landmark conferences convened top-tier professionals across Asia and the Middle East to address critical topics in cross-border wealth, trust law, AI, and governance. Cavenwell Group was proud to take the stage, offering perspectives grounded in real-world experience, and showcasing how technology and jurisdictional shifts are reshaping the future of wealth.

STEP Asia Conference: The Rise of the UAE as a Private Wealth Jurisdiction

Cavenwell Group was honoured to be represented by our CEO, Andrew Horbury, who co-presented with Alastair Glover of Stephenson Harwood LLP at the STEP Asia Conference in Hong Kong. Their specialist session, "The Rise of the UAE as a Private Wealth Jurisdiction," addressed the growing significance of the UAE as a premier global destination for private wealth planning.

Held at the Grand Hyatt on 6 – 7 November 2025, STEP Asia brought together leading lawyers, fiduciaries, family office heads and cross-border tax experts to discuss future-facing issues impacting the global wealth community.

Andrew and Alastair delivered deep insights into the UAE's transformation into a thriving jurisdiction for high-net-worth families, family offices, and estate planning professionals. Their discussion covered:

Structuring Strategies : How families can align their cross-border structures with evolving UAE frameworks for trusts, foundations, and corporate governance.

: How families can align their cross-border structures with evolving UAE frameworks for trusts, foundations, and corporate governance. Governance Best Practices : Establishing robust family governance protocols, succession mechanisms and long-term stewardship aligned with cultural and jurisdictional considerations.

: Establishing robust family governance protocols, succession mechanisms and long-term stewardship aligned with cultural and jurisdictional considerations. Regulatory Evolution: Navigating changes in tax transparency, reporting obligations, and regulatory harmonisation between the UAE and international financial centres.

The session attracted strong interest from attendees seeking to understand how to pivot or expand their structuring strategies to include the UAE. Cavenwell's growing expertise in helping families transition or restructure wealth across Asia and the Middle East offered timely and valuable guidance to a global audience.

STEP Arabia Conference: The Impact of Technology and Generative AI on Estate Planning

At STEP Arabia, held on 9 – 10 November 2025 at Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Andrew Horbury once again took centre stage with a session on "The Impact of Technology and Generative AI on Estate Planning." His presentation addressed the rapid emergence of artificial intelligence and digital systems as both disruptors and enablers of modern estate planning.

The session explored the changing role of advisory firms like Cavenwell in an age where technology is transforming:

Document Automation : Leveraging AI to generate and validate legal and structuring documents with greater speed and consistency.

: Leveraging AI to generate and validate legal and structuring documents with greater speed and consistency. Agentic Workflows : Implementing AI-driven systems that autonomously manage tasks such as compliance tracking, notifications and document lifecycle management.

: Implementing AI-driven systems that autonomously manage tasks such as compliance tracking, notifications and document lifecycle management. Perpetual KYC: Embracing continuous, real-time know-your-client systems that reduce friction, improve onboarding, and increase compliance efficacy.

Andrew's talk offered a realistic and practical approach to these advancements, balancing innovation with responsibility. He made it clear that while technology is enhancing efficiency and scale, true value still lies in the human judgment and bespoke insight required in sensitive, multi-generational estate planning.

The audience included regional regulators, lawyers, private bankers, family office representatives and trust professionals, all keen to understand how to integrate modern tech into legacy planning without compromising trust, security, or compliance.

Conclusion

Cavenwell Group's contribution to both the STEP Asia and STEP Arabia Conferences demonstrates our commitment to thought leadership and innovation at the highest levels of private wealth advisory. From championing the UAE's growing jurisdictional appeal to decoding the power of generative AI in estate planning, our engagement reflects the depth of our expertise and our vision for the future of wealth.

By participating in these pivotal forums, we reaffirmed our role as a bridge between traditional private wealth principles and next-generation solutions. It was an honour to contribute, to connect with global peers, and to help shape the conversation around the future of estate planning in a complex, interconnected world.

