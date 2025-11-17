ARTICLE
17 November 2025

The Essential Criteria For A Valid Marriage & The Key Role Of A Guardian In The UAE. (Video)

AM
Dr Hassan Elhais

Contributor

Dr Hassan Elhais logo
Dr. Elhais, with his vast legal expertise spanning family, arbitration, banking, commercial, company, criminal, inheritance, labour, and maritime law, is dedicated to providing top-tier legal solutions. As an integral member of the team at Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy in Dubai, he contributes to the firm's mission of delivering comprehensive legal counsel across the UAE. The team, as a whole, is committed to maintaining the highest levels of integrity, confidentiality, and discretion. Initially making his mark in criminal and public law, Dr. Hassan made the decision to move to Dubai in 2006, marking a significant step in his legal career. Since joining Awatif Mohammad Shoqi Advocates & Legal Consultancy, he has been an active contributor to the firm's growth and reputation. Dr. Hassan is known for his dedication to transparency in legal dealings and fee structures, a reflection of his solid ethical values.
Explore Firm Details
In this informative video, we explore the criteria for a valid marriage in the UAE, highlighting the essential role of a guardian in Islamic marriages.
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
Hassan Elhais
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
Dr Hassan Elhais are most popular:
  • within Antitrust/Competition Law, Intellectual Property, Food, Drugs, Healthcare and Life Sciences topic(s)
  • in United Arab Emirates

In this informative video, we explore the criteria for a valid marriage in the UAE, highlighting the essential role of a guardian in Islamic marriages. From the legal frameworks imposed by Federal Decree Laws to personal stories of overcoming guardianship hurdles, we unpack Articles 16, 18, and 24 of the Personal Status Law. Learn how non-Muslim marriages differ under civil law and the implications for expatriates seeking love in the UAE!

Video Source

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Hassan Elhais
Hassan Elhais
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More