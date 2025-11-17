The Essential Criteria For A Valid Marriage & The Key Role Of A Guardian In The UAE. (Video)

self

In this informative video, we explore the criteria for a valid marriage in the UAE, highlighting the essential role of a guardian in Islamic marriages. From the legal frameworks imposed by Federal Decree Laws to personal stories of overcoming guardianship hurdles, we unpack Articles 16, 18, and 24 of the Personal Status Law. Learn how non-Muslim marriages differ under civil law and the implications for expatriates seeking love in the UAE!

