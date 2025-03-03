ARTICLE
3 March 2025

Dubai Family Office Fact Sheet

CA
Cavenwell Group

Contributor

Cavenwell Group logo
Cavenwell Group is an owner-managed, independent and digitally enabled fiduciary business specialised in global wealth structuring and administration solutions.
Explore Firm Details
For a more detailed breakdown of Dubai's family office landscape, including key benefits, structures, and trends, download our full fact sheet here.
United Arab Emirates Family and Matrimonial
Cavenwell Group

For a more detailed breakdown of Dubai's family office landscape, including key benefits, structures, and trends, download our full fact sheet here.

Dubai continues to position itself as a global leader in family office services, offering unmatched financial and lifestyle advantages. If you are considering setting up a family office in Dubai, get in touch with us to explore the best solutions tailored to your needs.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Cavenwell Group
Cavenwell Group
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More