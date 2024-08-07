Dr. Hassan Talks: Child Abduction Laws In The UAE (Video)

In this video, Dr Hassan Elhais discusses several important legal information relating to Child Abduction laws in the UAE. Dr and a few actual cases where such laws were applied in the UAE.
Transcript
Introduction
In my part, I will cover the abduction from outside of the UAE to the UAE.
Practically we saw many cases where we could
succeed in returning children who have been abducted to the UAE.
But there is no one solution to be handled in every case.
Since we have already three laws, the Federal Law for Muslims and we have for non-Muslims two laws.
Laws Governing Child Abduction in the UAE
One applied in the six emirates and one local law
for non-Muslims applies in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi.
Since the UAE is not part of the Hague Convention we will have to find
Legal Solutions and Case Scenarios
a solution under the applicable laws and apply the solution in each case:
So let's assume that we have a case where a child got abducted from out of the UAE to the UAE,
Case Scenario #1
and the mother could get a judgment or the father could get a judgment
to return the child back from the foreign country to the UAE.
The first question we have to ask ourself is 'Can we apply this order here (UAE) or not?'
And to apply the foreign order
we will have to consider if there's a treaty or not. (between the foreign country and the UAE)
If there's a treaty for the recognition of foreign judgments it will be much easier;
but as everyone knows we don't have a treaty with every single country in the world.
Sometimes, we cannot apply the foreign judgement due to the lack of a treaty.
Recently, the UAE accepted the recognition of
English court orders based on the equal treatment principle.
However, we don't have the same concept applied with all other countries.
And even if we'll apply the foreign judgments in the UAE,
we still have a lot of challenges which has to be considered.
Since the application of the foreign judgment is subject to
specific requirements which has to be fulfilled.
One of the requirements is that the UAE shall not have exclusive jurisdiction to deal with the case.
The other point which we have to make sure that exist – that the foreign court
has jurisdiction to deal with the case,
and the respondent has been notified in the
foreign courts and has been given enough chance to present himself,
and the judgment itself is a final judgement and this foreign
judgment did not contradict any local judgement issued by the local courts.
Case Scenario #2
The other option we might take is in case the child got abducted from
out of the UAE to the UAE and then before getting the child abducted,
the father or the mother signed an undertaking to return the child back.
In this case, even if there's a judgement from the
foreign court if it does not fulfil the requirement as per the local laws
then we cannot enforce the foreign judgement to return the child back.
So, we have to start from the beginning, we have to use the undertaking,
we have to apply for an order to return the child back to his home country.
Such order could be submitted by two options,
whether to apply it on urgent matter basis and the other option which we may try,
we may apply on substantive claim which might take quite a longer time,
using the undertaking to enforce the husband to execute what he promised to do.
Urgent Matter Court Application
In case the child got abducted in the UAE, one of the options
that we might approach the urgent matter courts
requesting from them to return the child back on urgent matter basis
since we have a potential risk on the child's safety or the child's welfare.
The judge here will have to check according to the evidence submitted;
do we have any urgency to take the case on urgent basis, number 1.
Number 2, if the urgency existed is it really a risk to affect the child's best interest?
and if the judge believes that there's urgency
and the child's best interest has been seriously affected,
then we may have a chance to get it, to get the decision and approval in returning back the child.
Case Scenario #3
In case the child got abducted but we don't have
a foreign judgment or we have it but we cannot enforce it,
and we don't have even an undertaking to be used against the husband,
in this case, we will have to file a new case to return the child back.
Usually, when we file the case we apply for custody court order and relocation of
the child back or returning the child back to the place where the child got abducted.
The first part is the easiest part - to get the custody judgment;
but the biggest challenge we face here is returning back the child,
because according to the laws applied for Muslims,
the father is the guardian and the child should be
with the father in the same country where the father is.
In such type of cases usually we might recommend the client to apply the foreign law.
Application of Foreign Laws
UAE laws give the parties the right to apply the foreign laws.
The law of place of concluding the marriage for
Muslims and the law of your home country if you're a non-Muslim.
However, applying the foreign law itself has challenges.
According to Article 24 of UAE civil law,
you cannot apply the foreign law if one of the parties has dual citizenship.
So this option might not work in such a scenario.
We have under the new law the concept of joint custody.
Concept of Joint Custody
Joint physical and legal custody and if we apply this concept in new cases,
we may argue since now the mother has the right to maintain the child with her as
half custodian and half guardian or legal custodian I would say.
Since she has the right to be with the
child in the same country with equal rights like the father,
we may in similar scenarios in the future apply the new
law without the need to apply the foreign law,
and using the new law to get the child back on the basis of equal rights between parties,
and on the basis that one of the parties decide to breach the obligations under the existing law,
and took the child from the primary address to the
UAE without the consent of the other joint physical and legal custodian.
Originally published on 22 May 2024
