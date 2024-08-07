Dr. Hassan Talks: Child Abduction Laws In The UAE (Video)

In this video, Dr Hassan Elhais discusses several important legal information relating to Child Abduction laws in the UAE. Dr and a few actual cases where such laws were applied in the UAE.

self

Transcript

Introduction

0:03

In my part, I will cover the abduction from outside of the UAE to the UAE.

0:07

Practically we saw many cases where we could

0:09

succeed in returning children who have been abducted to the UAE.

0:13

But there is no one solution to be handled in every case.

0:16

Since we have already three laws, the Federal Law for Muslims and we have for non-Muslims two laws.

Laws Governing Child Abduction in the UAE

0:23

One applied in the six emirates and one local law

0:26

for non-Muslims applies in the Emirates of Abu Dhabi.

0:31

Since the UAE is not part of the Hague Convention we will have to find

Legal Solutions and Case Scenarios

0:35

a solution under the applicable laws and apply the solution in each case:

0:41

So let's assume that we have a case where a child got abducted from out of the UAE to the UAE,

Case Scenario #1

0:47

and the mother could get a judgment or the father could get a judgment

0:50

to return the child back from the foreign country to the UAE.

0:54

The first question we have to ask ourself is 'Can we apply this order here (UAE) or not?'

0:58

And to apply the foreign order

1:00

we will have to consider if there's a treaty or not. (between the foreign country and the UAE)

1:04

If there's a treaty for the recognition of foreign judgments it will be much easier;

1:08

but as everyone knows we don't have a treaty with every single country in the world.

1:16

Sometimes, we cannot apply the foreign judgement due to the lack of a treaty.

1:21

Recently, the UAE accepted the recognition of

1:23

English court orders based on the equal treatment principle.

1:27

However, we don't have the same concept applied with all other countries.

1:31

And even if we'll apply the foreign judgments in the UAE,

1:34

we still have a lot of challenges which has to be considered.

1:39

Since the application of the foreign judgment is subject to

1:43

specific requirements which has to be fulfilled.

1:47

One of the requirements is that the UAE shall not have exclusive jurisdiction to deal with the case.

1:55

The other point which we have to make sure that exist – that the foreign court

2:00

has jurisdiction to deal with the case,

2:02

and the respondent has been notified in the

2:05

foreign courts and has been given enough chance to present himself,

2:08

and the judgment itself is a final judgement and this foreign

2:13

judgment did not contradict any local judgement issued by the local courts.

Case Scenario #2

2:18

The other option we might take is in case the child got abducted from

2:22

out of the UAE to the UAE and then before getting the child abducted,

2:28

the father or the mother signed an undertaking to return the child back.

2:31

In this case, even if there's a judgement from the

2:33

foreign court if it does not fulfil the requirement as per the local laws

2:38

then we cannot enforce the foreign judgement to return the child back.

2:41

So, we have to start from the beginning, we have to use the undertaking,

2:44

we have to apply for an order to return the child back to his home country.

2:51

Such order could be submitted by two options,

2:54

whether to apply it on urgent matter basis and the other option which we may try,

2:58

we may apply on substantive claim which might take quite a longer time,

3:03

using the undertaking to enforce the husband to execute what he promised to do.

Urgent Matter Court Application

3:08

In case the child got abducted in the UAE, one of the options

3:11

that we might approach the urgent matter courts

3:14

requesting from them to return the child back on urgent matter basis

3:18

since we have a potential risk on the child's safety or the child's welfare.

3:22

The judge here will have to check according to the evidence submitted;

3:28

do we have any urgency to take the case on urgent basis, number 1.

3:33

Number 2, if the urgency existed is it really a risk to affect the child's best interest?

3:40

and if the judge believes that there's urgency

3:42

and the child's best interest has been seriously affected,

3:45

then we may have a chance to get it, to get the decision and approval in returning back the child.

Case Scenario #3

3:50

In case the child got abducted but we don't have

3:52

a foreign judgment or we have it but we cannot enforce it,

3:56

and we don't have even an undertaking to be used against the husband,

3:59

in this case, we will have to file a new case to return the child back.

4:03

Usually, when we file the case we apply for custody court order and relocation of

4:08

the child back or returning the child back to the place where the child got abducted.

4:11

The first part is the easiest part - to get the custody judgment;

4:15

but the biggest challenge we face here is returning back the child,

4:19

because according to the laws applied for Muslims,

4:23

the father is the guardian and the child should be

4:25

with the father in the same country where the father is.

4:27

In such type of cases usually we might recommend the client to apply the foreign law.

Application of Foreign Laws

4:33

UAE laws give the parties the right to apply the foreign laws.

4:37

The law of place of concluding the marriage for

4:40

Muslims and the law of your home country if you're a non-Muslim.

4:45

However, applying the foreign law itself has challenges.

4:48

According to Article 24 of UAE civil law, you cannot apply the foreign law

4:49

if one of the parties has dual citizenship.

4:51

According to Article 24 of UAE civil law,

4:55

you cannot apply the foreign law if one of the parties has dual citizenship.

4:58

So this option might not work in such a scenario.

5:01

We have under the new law the concept of joint custody.

Concept of Joint Custody

5:04

Joint physical and legal custody and if we apply this concept in new cases,

5:09

we may argue since now the mother has the right to maintain the child with her as

5:15

half custodian and half guardian or legal custodian I would say.

5:18

Since she has the right to be with the

5:20

child in the same country with equal rights like the father,

5:24

we may in similar scenarios in the future apply the new

5:27

law without the need to apply the foreign law,

5:30

and using the new law to get the child back on the basis of equal rights between parties,

5:34

and on the basis that one of the parties decide to breach the obligations under the existing law,

5:39

and took the child from the primary address to the

5:41

UAE without the consent of the other joint physical and legal custodian.

Originally published on 22 May 2024