Tightening The Vise: E.U. Continues Sanctions Pressure Against Russian Origin Oil

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Key Takeaway:

The E.U.’s 21st sanctions package builds on previous sanctions against Russian crude oil implemented in the E.U.’s 20th sanctions package and signals an increasingly more restrictive regime than the U.S.’s sanctions program against Russian crude oil.

“Our sanctions keep biting hard and cutting deep.” With these words, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled on 9 June 2026 the contours of the E.U.'s 21st sanctions package against Russia. This announcement comes barely six weeks after the adoption of the 20th package1 on 23 April 2026, which continues to reshape the European sanctions landscape. Among the measures under consideration, Brussels may suspend the planned increase in its Russian oil price cap to prevent Middle East-driven crude price rises from boosting Moscow's revenues. With the E.U.'s dynamic price cap mechanism set to automatically rise from $44.10 to up to $70 per barrel by 15 July 2026 due to supply tensions stemming from the U.S.-Iran conflict, Brussels is now coordinating with G7 partners to delay the increase until January 2027.

This rapid succession of sanctions packages signals an unprecedented intensification of Europe's restrictive measures framework, with some countries seeking E.U. membership and other international partners increasingly joining the effort. In May 2026, Ukraine and several eastern European countries took prompt steps to align their national policies with the E.U.'s 20th sanctions package against Russia adopted on 23 April 2026. This coordinated wave of restrictive measures underscores the growing commitment at the European and international level to intensify pressure on Russia's energy sector.

The E.U.’s 20th package of sanctions against Russia had already delivered the most comprehensive expansion of restrictive measures in two years. The centerpiece is a resolute effort to curtail Russian energy revenues: new designations now cover both upstream and downstream segments of the oil sector. The E.U. has laid the groundwork for a future blanket prohibition on maritime services for Russian crude oil and petroleum products, in coordination with the G7 and the price cap coalition.2 The E.U. had already extended this supply-chain approach to refined petroleum products. Since January 2026, the E.U. has prohibited the import of refined petroleum products made in third countries from Russian-origin crude oil, together with related financing, insurance and other support services. This marks an important divergence from the U.S. position for trade in refined petroleum products, which permits importation of refined petroleum of Russian origin if it complies with the G7 Price Cap policy. In practice, E.U. importers must be able to evidence the origin of the crude used to produce the refined product, although lighter requirements apply where the product comes from certain E.U.-recognized partner countries or from countries treated by the E.U. as net exporters of crude oil.

The 20th sanctions package also reinforced efforts to dismantle Russia's shadow fleet, with a total of 632 vessels now subject to port access bans and service restrictions. In a significant step, the E.U. has banned transactions with the Indonesian port terminal of Karimun and two Russian ports (Murmansk and Tuapse),3 all identified as facilitating price cap evasion.

In addition, the E.U. has recently imposed a mandatory due diligence and a compulsory "no-Russia" clause in tanker sale contracts that are designed to curb further fleet expansion.4 Services to Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers and icebreakers are also prohibited,5 with a full ban on LNG terminal services to Russian entities set to take effect from January 2027.6

Conclusion

While the United States is preparing to reimpose sanctions on Russian oil that were temporarily lifted during the Iran war, it is important for parties purchasing and trading Russian origin crude and petroleum products to recognize that E.U. sanctions as well as the E.U.’s implementation of the G7 Price Cap Policy on Russian crude and petroleum may not necessarily align coterminously with U.S. sanctions and the U.S.’s implementation of the G7 Price Cap Policy. This will create ongoing compliance challenges for commercial parties engaging in the importation of crude and petroleum from international markets into the U.S. and E.U.

Footnotes

1 ‘Concerning restrictive measures in view of Russia’s actions destabilising the situation in Ukraine’, Council Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, 23 April 2026 amending Regulation (E.U.) No 833/2014.

2 Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, Recital 11; Article 1(10).

3 Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, Recital 37; Article 1(18).

4 Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, Recital 26; Article 1(12).

5 Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, Article 1(15).

6 Regulation (E.U.) 2026/506, Recital 10; Article 1(13).

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