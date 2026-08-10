Foreign Direct Investment In A Shifting MENA Landscape: Legal Considerations For Investors Across Iraq And The UAE

Recent developments across the MENA region have altered the operating environment for foreign direct investment. While the region continues to present significant opportunities—particularly in energy, infrastructure, and logistics—those opportunities are now accompanied by greater variability in how projects are structured, executed, and enforced.

For investors, the key issue is not whether investment remains viable, but:

How legal and regulatory frameworks respond when conditions affecting performance change.

This question is increasingly central to investment decisions, particularly in jurisdictions where state involvement, contractual performance, and regulatory practice intersect.

Investment Environment: Continuity and Adjustment in Foreign Direct Investment

Foreign investment in MENA has historically relied on long-term contractual arrangements, government-backed projects and concessions, and predictable frameworks for licensing and operation.

These elements remain in place. However, recent developments have highlighted the need to consider how such frameworks operate under conditions of disruption, adaptation, and transition.

In practice, this means that investors must assess not only the initial structure of a project, but also how obligations will be treated if performance conditions change, how regulatory authorities may respond to shifting priorities, and how disputes may be resolved in practice, not only in theory.

Contractual Stability and Foreign Direct Investment Risk

A central concern for foreign investors is the stability of contractual arrangements.

Most investment structures in the region rely on concession agreements, supply and offtake contracts, and EPC and operational agreements. These contracts are typically designed to allocate risk over extended periods. However, recent developments have shown that performance may be affected without being prevented, alternative methods of performance may be required, and costs and timelines may change significantly.

From a legal perspective, this creates a distinction between situations where obligations cannot be performed and situations where obligations remain performable under modified conditions. This distinction has direct implications for liability, cost allocation, and entitlement to relief.

Regulatory Environment and State Involvement in Foreign Direct Investment

In many MENA jurisdictions, foreign investment is closely linked to state participation, whether through direct involvement as a contractual counterparty, regulatory oversight of key sectors, or policy-driven priorities affecting project execution.

Recent developments suggest an increased focus on continuity of supply and infrastructure operation, oversight of strategic assets, and coordination between authorities in response to changing conditions. For investors, this highlights the importance of understanding how regulatory and administrative practice interacts with contractual rights.

In some cases, government action may affect how contracts are performed without formally altering their terms.

Jurisdictional Considerations

Iraq

Iraq continues to present opportunities in sectors such as energy, infrastructure, and healthcare. At the same time, the legal environment requires careful navigation.

Key considerations include:

The role of administrative practice in shaping project execution

in shaping project execution Interaction between contractual arrangements and regulatory frameworks

The possibility that obligations may be adjusted in practice where conditions materially change

For foreign investors, this means that legal analysis must take into account both formal legal rules and how they are applied operationally.

United Arab Emirates

The UAE offers a more structured and predictable legal framework, characterised by a strong emphasis on contractual clarity and enforceability, established dispute resolution mechanisms, including arbitration, and clearer regulatory processes across key sectors.

For investors, this provides a platform for structuring projects with a higher degree of certainty. However, outcomes still depend on the quality of contractual drafting, compliance with procedural requirements, and alignment between commercial decisions and legal obligations.

Project Structuring and Risk Allocation

In the current environment, project structuring has taken on increased importance.

Foreign investors are placing greater emphasis on:

Allocation of performance risk , particularly where disruption may affect delivery

, particularly where disruption may affect delivery Mechanisms for adjustment of obligations , including pricing and timelines

, including pricing and timelines Alignment between project agreements and financing arrangements

Selection of governing law and dispute resolution forums

Where these elements are not addressed coherently, projects may face challenges at later stages, including disputes or delays in implementation.

Dispute Exposure and Enforcement

The evolving environment also affects how disputes may arise and be resolved.

Common areas of dispute include delay and disruption claims, interpretation of contractual provisions under changed conditions, allocation of additional costs, and performance of obligations where alternative methods are available.

For foreign investors, enforcement considerations are equally important. These include the practical enforceability of judgments or arbitral awards, interaction with state entities or regulated sectors, and the role of local courts and administrative bodies.

Financing and Bankability

Access to financing remains a key consideration for foreign investors.

Lenders and financial institutions typically focus on the clarity of contractual risk allocation, the stability of regulatory frameworks, the enforceability of security arrangements, and the predictability of dispute resolution.

In the current environment, these factors are increasingly assessed in light of how projects perform under non-standard conditions, rather than in stable scenarios alone.

Emerging Considerations for Investors

Recent developments suggest that foreign investors are placing increased focus on:

Operational flexibility within contractual frameworks

within contractual frameworks Early assessment of regulatory and administrative risk

Alignment between legal strategy and project execution

Ongoing monitoring of conditions affecting performance

These considerations are becoming integral to investment decisions, rather than secondary to them.

Conclusion

Foreign direct investment in MENA continues to present significant opportunities. However, the legal environment in which those investments operate is evolving.

The key issue is not whether investment remains possible, but how it is structured to respond to changing conditions.

For investors, this requires a shift from viewing legal frameworks as static, to understanding them as operating within a dynamic interaction between contracts, regulation, and performance.

Final Observation

Investment decisions in the region have always involved a degree of risk. What is changing is the nature of that risk.

Rather than being confined to entry and execution, it now extends to how projects are performed, adapted, and enforced over time.

Understanding that evolution is central to structuring investments that remain viable under a range of conditions.

FAQ on Foreign Direct Investment

What legal issues affect Foreign Direct Investment in MENA?

Foreign Direct Investment in MENA is affected by contractual stability, regulatory frameworks, state involvement, dispute resolution, enforcement risk, financing requirements, and the way project obligations respond to changing operating conditions.

Why is contractual stability important for Foreign Direct Investment?

Contractual stability is important for Foreign Direct Investment because many projects rely on long-term concession agreements, supply and offtake contracts, EPC agreements, and operational arrangements. Investors need to understand how obligations, costs, timelines, and liability may be treated if performance conditions change.

How does state involvement affect Foreign Direct Investment in MENA?

State involvement can affect Foreign Direct Investment where governments act as contractual counterparties, regulators, or policy drivers. This may influence project execution, licensing, continuity of infrastructure operations, oversight of strategic assets, and the practical application of contractual rights.

What should investors consider when making Foreign Direct Investment in Iraq?

Investors should assess administrative practice, the interaction between contracts and regulation, sector-specific requirements, and the possibility that obligations may be adjusted in practice where conditions materially change.

Why is the UAE relevant for Foreign Direct Investment in MENA?

The UAE is relevant for Foreign Direct Investment because it offers a more structured and predictable legal framework, with strong emphasis on contractual clarity, enforceability, arbitration, and clearer regulatory processes across key sectors.

What disputes may arise from Foreign Direct Investment projects?

Foreign Direct Investment projects may give rise to disputes involving delay and disruption claims, interpretation of contractual provisions under changed conditions, allocation of additional costs, performance obligations, and enforcement of judgments or arbitral awards.

How does financing affect Foreign Direct Investment?

Financing affects Foreign Direct Investment because lenders usually examine contractual risk allocation, regulatory stability, enforceability of security arrangements, and predictability of dispute resolution. These factors are increasingly assessed by reference to how projects perform under non-standard conditions.

How can investors manage legal risk in Foreign Direct Investment projects?

Investors can manage legal risk in Foreign Direct Investment projects by using clear contractual drafting, allocating performance risks, including adjustment mechanisms for pricing and timelines, aligning project agreements with financing documents, selecting appropriate governing law and dispute resolution forums, and monitoring regulatory developments throughout the project lifecycle.

What is the main takeaway for Foreign Direct Investment in MENA?

The main takeaway is that Foreign Direct Investment in MENA continues to offer significant opportunities, but investors must structure projects to respond to changing conditions involving contracts, regulation, performance, financing, and enforcement.