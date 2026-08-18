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18 August 2026

International Extradition Explained: UAE & Ireland (Video)

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Dr. Hassan Elhais

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Dr. Hassan Elhais, a long-standing member of the prestigious Amal Alrashedi Lawyers & Legal Consultants, is a renowned legal consultant in the UAE, specializing in family law, criminal law, civil law, company incorporation, construction law, banking law, inheritance law, and arbitration. Dr. Elhais has gained wide recognition in the country, winning numerous awards and accolades. He was declared the Legal Consultant of the Year in 2026 by Leaders in Law. He was also elected as the co-chair of the ‘Relocation of Children Committee’ of the International Academy of Family Lawyers (IAFL), a worldwide association of practicing lawyers, widely regarded as the most experienced and skilled family law specialists in their respective countries. Dr. Hassan Elhais’s continued recognition in the 2025 Chambers and Partners rankings for Family/Matrimonial services to High-Net-Worth individuals in the UAE from 2022-2025.
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Dr. Hassan Elhais examines the legal framework governing international extradition between the UAE and Ireland, exploring how cross-border extradition requests are processed and the procedural complexities that arise when two jurisdictions seek to transfer individuals for prosecution or sentencing. The discussion addresses the bilateral considerations and legal standards that shape extradition outcomes.
United Arab Emirates International Law
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Dr. Hassan Elhais provides insights into international extradition involving the UAE and Ireland. The discussion highlights the legal processes, cross-border considerations, and procedural issues that can influence how extradition requests are reviewed and handled.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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