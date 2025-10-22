Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Russian Ferro Alloys Via Third Countries

It is being reported that the Swiss Prosecutor's Office has commenced an investigation into German-Swiss businessman Oleg Tsyura and the company Phoenix Resources AG.

It is alleged that materials used for the manufacture of steel were exported from Russia via third countries including India, Mexico and Costa Rica, before being imported into Switzerland and then into the EU.

The reports states that the Swiss authorities have been working with the Ukrainian authorities who have a related investigation.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.