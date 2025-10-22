ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Investigation Into Alleged Imports Of Russian Ferro Alloys Via Third Countries

DM
It is being reported that the Swiss Prosecutor's Office has commenced an investigation into German-Swiss businessman Oleg Tsyura and the company Phoenix Resources AG.
Mark Handley
It is alleged that materials used for the manufacture of steel were exported from Russia via third countries including India, Mexico and Costa Rica, before being imported into Switzerland and then into the EU.

The reports states that the Swiss authorities have been working with the Ukrainian authorities who have a related investigation.

