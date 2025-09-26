Investigation Into Alleged Spyware Exports

As reported by GIR (behind a paywall) a decision by the Swiss Supreme Court has revealed an ongoing investigation by the Swiss Office of the Attorney General into alleged exports of spyware software to various countries in breach of Swiss export control laws.

The investigation relates to Andrea Gambazzi, and the company Thalestris Switzerland.

The judgment itself relates to whether documents seized as part of a raid by the authorities can, or cannot, be used as part of the investigation.

The investigation is reported to have been commenced in June 2024.

