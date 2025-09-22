ARTICLE
22 September 2025

Raids On Gold Trading Company Re Russian Sanctions Breaches

DM
Duane Morris LLP

Contributor

Duane Morris LLP logo
Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.
Explore Firm Details
This was part of an investigation into suspected breaches of Switzerland's sanctions against gold trading from 2022...
Switzerland International Law
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On 12 September 2025 Switzerland's SECO conducted raids on the Zug offices of Open Mineral AG.

This was part of an investigation into suspected breaches of Switzerland's sanctions against gold trading from 2022, and specifically purchases of Russian gold done through a UAE subsidiary.

The company has stated that its trades were done in accordance with applicable laws and that it is cooperating with the authorities.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.

Authors
Photo of Mark Handley
Mark Handley
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More