Legal Notice 93 and Legal Notice 94 of 2020 were published on the 23 March 2020. These legal notices establish the feed-in-tariff rates which are to apply for solar photovoltaic installations approved until the 30th June 2020.
The feed-in-tariff rates no longer apply for solar photovoltaic installations which exceed 400kWp. Rather, these legal notices establish a framework through which competitive bidding processes will be used for solar photovoltaic installations which exceed 400kWp. These new competitive bidding rules are similar to the rules which apply for solar photovoltaic installations which exceed 1000kWp.
