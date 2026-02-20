Horizon Scanner: Energy Planning Infrastructure And Construction February 2026 - State Aid

State aid approvals

COGENERATED ELECTRICITY

The European Commission approved a €3.1 billion Spanish scheme to support the production of electricity from new or substantially refurbished highly efficient combined heat and power plants. The measure will contribute to the implementation of Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan, the Clean Industrial Deal and the EU's energy efficiency targets.

RENEWABLE HYDROGEN AND ITS DERIVATIVES

The European Commission approved a €200 million German scheme to support the production in Canada of renewable hydrogen and its derivatives, known as renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs). The RFNBOs will be imported to Germany and sold in the EU, contributing to the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Hydrogen Strategy, and the REPowerEU Plan.

CLEANTECH MANUFACTURING

The European Commission has approved a €3 billion German scheme to support strategic investments that add clean technology manufacturing capacity in line with the objectives of the Clean Industrial Deal.

State aid investigations

ARBITRATION AWARD ORDERING COMPENSATION TO ACF

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether an arbitration award, in which Bulgaria is ordered to pay compensation to ACF Renewable Energy Limited for changes to a renewable electricity support measure, is in line with EU State aid rules.

State aid spending

FOCUS ON EU KEY PRIORITIES AMID REDUCED 2024 SPENDING

EU Member States spent 90% of their State aid in 2024 to support EU priorities, according to the European Commission's 2025 State aid Scoreboard. While overall spending dropped to €168.23 billion in 2024 from €203.35 billion in 2023, Member States channelled more funds towards supporting key EU priorities, such as environmental protection, energy, research, development and innovation and regional development. Crisis aid measures related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and COVID-19 continued to phase out.

