Ireland's Policy Pivot On Data Centre Delivery

The Government's January announcement of its Large Energy User Action Plan (LEAP) represents a step change in Ireland's approach to data centre delivery, setting out an ambitious plan-led approach for the future development of these unique LEUs.

The sudden emergence and rapid rollout of data centres in Ireland have outstripped any centralised policy approach for this essential class of energy users, with Ireland's data centre regime to date driven by developer demands.

This market-centric approach has resulted in an acute misalignment with vital policies, investment priorities and supporting infrastructure. In the midst of ever-increasing power demands from the industry, the Government has sought to address the resultant dearth of grid capacity, severe localised constraints, and ever-pressing climate and sustainability objectives through a coordinated response via LEAP (Large Energy User Action Plan).

LEAP – Upcoming Changes

While noting that exploring flexible demand capabilities may unlock grid capacity in the Dublin area, the Government confirm that these opportunities are likely to be extremely limited due to existing critical regional constraints.

As such, the central tenet of the Government's new plan-led approach is that connections will be allocated to data centres that co-locate alongside renewable energy supplies, reinforcing the renewable energy and proximate generation requirements of the Government's LEU Connection Policy and the Government's objective of "enabling the twin transitions of digitlisation and decarbonisation.

The planned rollout of green energy parks in strategic regional locations will be supported by 17 actions scheduled for delivery ahead of 2030, including:

market redesign by way of reformed electricity tariffs and system services markets in a revised National Energy Demand Strategy for 2026 that incentivises co-location with economic opportunities;

Corporate Power Purchase Agreements 'route to market' support and development from the Department of Climate Energy and the Environment for the private procurement and divestment of offshore wind;

the granting of enhanced powers and responsibilities to System Operators and the Commission for Regulation of Utilities

enhanced real-time data centre emissions reporting; and

legislation on Private Wires. Targeted for 2026, this long-awaited legislation will implement the Private Wires policy announced in July 2025 to facilitate the installation of private electricity infrastructure, expediting infrastructure delivery and unlocking the deployment of the proximate renewable generation essential to green energy parks.

Role for Developers

Though there has been an overall deviation from Ireland's systemic developer-led approach to date, LEAP recognises the value of developer-led delivery, as evidenced by its stated objective of encouraging developer-led investments in green energy parks. To assist prospective developers in this regard, the Government's consideration of a 'single point of contact' approach to coordinate permit-granting procedures and streamline the consenting process is a notable objective of LEAP for developers.

Conclusion

The Government has recognised a number of systemic issues in respect of grid capacity, local constraints, sustainability objectives, data centre development gridlock, and decarbonisation, and has devised a pathway for their mutual, co-dependent restitution. Innovative legal and regulatory approaches will be required to both deliver and navigate this substantial policy pivot and the widespread reforms that lie ahead.

