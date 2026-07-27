China’s Bridgehead Into Europe’s EV Future

While the spotlight stays on Europe's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), the more consequential shift may be taking shape 14 kilometers to the south. Chinese carmakers and suppliers are turning Morocco into a strategic gateway to the European market—and moving fast.

Over the past five years, the global automotive industry has been reshaped by the rise of Chinese original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and suppliers. One of the clearest expressions of that shift can be seen in Morocco. Since the pandemic, Chinese companies have announced more than 10 billion euros of automotive investment in the country—with a marked acceleration since 2023 establishing Morocco as their leading automotive investment destination among the world's best-cost manufacturing hubs.

For European OEMs and suppliers, this is more than a distant industrial-policy story. It is a competitive and strategic development taking shape on Europe's doorstep.

An investment surge, led by China

Morocco now ranks second only to Mexico for automotive foreign direct investment among major best-cost hubs. For Chinese automotive investment specifically, it ranks first—ahead of peers such as Hungary, Poland and Turkey. What stands out is not only the scale but the speed: Chinese capital has moved into Morocco faster and with more intensity than investment from any other origin, with annual inflows climbing sharply from the depressed COVID-19 years to record levels in 2025.

Beyond batteries: a full value chain takes shape

The most visible project is Gotion High-Tech's battery gigafactory in Kenitra, a €6 billion-plus investment with a planned capacity of 100 GWh (20 GWh confirmed in phase one). Volkswagen's roughly 25% stake in Gotion sends its own signal to European investors: Morocco is becoming a relevant node in the emerging global battery ecosystem.

But Chinese investment reaches well beyond cells. A growing cluster of suppliers is building out the wider value chain:

Batteries and materials: Cathode and anode materials (BTR), anodes (Shinzoom), electrolytes (Tinci), copper (Hailiang), and battery recycling (CNGR, in partnership with the royal holding company Al Mada).

Cathode and anode materials (BTR), anodes (Shinzoom), electrolytes (Tinci), copper (Hailiang), and battery recycling (CNGR, in partnership with the royal holding company Al Mada). Classic components: Body structures and fluid pipes (Lingyun), chassis and ADAS systems (BTL), and interior materials (Kuntai), supplying customers ranging from Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis to BYD, Chery and Geely.

Body structures and fluid pipes (Lingyun), chassis and ADAS systems (BTL), and interior materials (Kuntai), supplying customers ranging from Tesla, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen and Stellantis to BYD, Chery and Geely. Tires: At least three Chinese manufacturers (Guizhou Tyre, Yongsheng and Sentury) have announced or expanded Moroccan plants, in several cases explicitly citing the country's trade agreements as the enabler.

Why Morocco?

Several structural advantages make Morocco compelling—and not only for Chinese players:

Proximity and logistics: Morocco sits around 14 kilometers from Europe, and the port of Tanger Med has become one of the region's most important automotive export hubs, enabling just-in-sequence deliveries to Germany and the U.K. in 8 to 10 days.

Morocco sits around 14 kilometers from Europe, and the port of Tanger Med has become one of the region's most important automotive export hubs, enabling just-in-sequence deliveries to Germany and the U.K. in 8 to 10 days. Trade access: A network of 50-plus free-trade agreements gives Morocco privileged access to more than one billion consumers, including the EU, the U.K., and (historically) the U.S.

A network of 50-plus free-trade agreements gives Morocco privileged access to more than one billion consumers, including the EU, the U.K., and (historically) the U.S. A mature ecosystem: Fifteen years of accelerated investments around Renault (Tangier, Casablanca) and Stellantis (Kenitra) have built a deep supplier base, a skilled workforce, and industrial infrastructure that new entrants can plug into quickly. Local integration already exceeds 60% in the leading hubs.

Fifteen years of accelerated investments around Renault (Tangier, Casablanca) and Stellantis (Kenitra) have built a deep supplier base, a skilled workforce, and industrial infrastructure that new entrants can plug into quickly. Local integration already exceeds 60% in the leading hubs. Talent and labor cost: Around 20,000 engineers and hundreds of thousands of technicians graduate every year from Moroccan schools. Morocco also has one of the lowest labor costs among BCC hubs with close access to Europe—roughly 50% below the Eastern Europe and Turkey average.

Around 20,000 engineers and hundreds of thousands of technicians graduate every year from Moroccan schools. Morocco also has one of the lowest labor costs among BCC hubs with close access to Europe—roughly 50% below the Eastern Europe and Turkey average. Upstream raw materials: Morocco holds more than 70% of the world's known phosphate reserves—a critical input for the lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries favored by many Chinese manufacturers—positioning the country upstream in the battery value chain, not just in assembly.

Around 90% of Morocco's automotive exports already flow into Europe, mainly to France, Spain, Germany and Italy. This orientation is likely to persist and even deepen over the coming year.

What it means for the European industry

The strategic parallel is hard to miss: Morocco could become for Europe what Mexico has become for North America—a low-cost, tariff-advantaged production and export platform on the edge of a major market.

The implications for European OEMs and suppliers are twofold. On one hand, Morocco offers a genuine nearshoring opportunity: shorter, more resilient supply chains at a moment of geopolitical fragmentation. On the other hand, the build-up of Chinese EV and battery capacity so close to Europe raises competitive pressure—allowing Chinese players to improve their cost position and navigate around trade barriers.

The bottom line

China has quietly become a primary engine of Morocco's automotive build-out. Beginning with tires and traditional components, it is increasingly anchored in a full EV and battery ecosystem. For European players, understanding who is investing, where, and why is no longer optional.