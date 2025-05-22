Webinar: Current Hot Topics In Swiss Employment Law: Employers' Recent Challenges

Join us for an engaging 1 hour webinar that explores the current hot topics in Swiss employment law. Designed for legal professionals, HR specialists, inhouse counsels, and business leaders, this webinar will focus on selected Swiss employment law topics, which have been a challenge to deal with in practice in recent months.

The following hot topics will be covered in our webinar:

Hiring workers via Employer of Records: Efficient solution or legal pitfalls?

Usage of recruiting and AI Tools during the recruitment process: What legal aspects need to be considered?

Terminations during sicknesses: Blocking periods and pitfalls in practice

Granting and terminating benefits: Legal claims to (voluntarily) granted benefits?

Join our webinar to gain valuable insights and practical knowledge that will empower you and your business to navigate Swiss employment law with confidence and precision. Our included 15min Q&A session will give you the opportunity to discuss any questions or remarks you have regarding any of the hot topics.

