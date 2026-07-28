CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert 31.2026

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SOUTH KOREA / SÜDKOREA

Pilot Visa Program for Digital Nomads Launched

As of June 30, 2026, the “Workcation Visa” - which was launched on January 1, 2024, as a pilot project with an indefinite duration - was introduced as a permanent visa program.

The South Korean government has announced that a visa for digital nomads - officially referred to by South Korean authorities as the “Workcation Visa”- was introduced on June 30, 2026, and is now available to all eligible individuals.

The visa allows eligible foreign nationals, and their family members, to stay in South Korea for up to two years while working remotely for their employer in their home country.

Eligibility requirements include, among other things, a sufficient minimum income in accordance with government regulations, a clean criminal record, and at least one year of professional experience in their field.

Einführung eines Pilotprogramms für Visa für digitale Nomaden eingeführt

Zum 30. Juni 2026 wurde das Visum "Workcation Visa", das am 1. Januar 2024 als ein auf unbestimmte Zeit gestartete Pilotprojekt gestartet wurde, als dauerhaftes Visum-Programm eingeführt.

Die südkoreanische Regierung hat bekannt gegeben, dass ein Visum für digitale Nomaden, das in Südkorea von den Behörden offiziell als „Workcation Visa“ bezeichnet wird, zum 30. Juni 2026 eingeführt wurde und somit für alle Berechtigen bereits erhältlich ist.

Das Visum ermöglicht es berechtigten ausländischen Staatsangehörigen sowie ihren Familienangehörigen, sich bis zu zwei Jahre lang in Südkorea aufzuhalten und dabei im Homeoffice für ihren Arbeitgeber im Heimatland zu arbeiten.

Zu den Zulassungsvoraussetzungen gehören unter anderem ein ausreichendes Mindesteinkommen gemäss den staatlichen Vorschriften, ein einwandfreies Führungszeugnis sowie mindestens ein Jahr Berufserfahrung in ihrem Fachgebiet.

UNITED KINGDOM / VEREINIGTES KÖNIGREICH

The Migration Advisory Board has published the report on the list of occupations with temporary labor shortages in the second tier.

On July 23, 2026, the Migration Advisory Board published the second phase of its review of the preliminary list of occupations with labor shortages and recommended including 28 occupations on a future list (compared to 52 occupations on the current preliminary list of occupations with labor shortages).

All occupations were recommended for inclusion only for an initial period of 18 months, expected to run from January 1, 2027, to June 30, 2028. None of the occupations were recommended for inclusion for the standard three-year period.

The UK government has not yet confirmed whether it will accept the recommendations or what transitional arrangements will apply.

Der Migrationsbeirat veröffentlicht den Bericht zur Liste der vorübergehenden Fachkräftemangelberufe der zweiten Stufe

Am 23. Juli 2026 veröffentlichte der Migrationsbeirat die zweite Phase seiner Überprüfung der vorläufigen Liste der Mangelberufe und empfahl, 28 Berufe in eine künftige Liste aufzunehmen (gegenüber 52 Berufen auf der aktuellen vorläufigen Liste der Mangelberufe).

Alle Berufe wurden nur für einen anfänglichen Zeitraum von 18 Monaten, voraussichtlich vom 1. Januar 2027 bis zum 30. Juni 2028, zur Aufnahme empfohlen. Für keinen der Berufe wurde eine Aufnahme für den üblichen Zeitraum von drei Jahren empfohlen.

Die britische Regierung hat noch nicht bestätigt, ob sie die Empfehlungen annehmen wird oder welche Übergangsregelungen gelten werden.

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