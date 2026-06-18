ARTICLE
18 June 2026

Critically Important Status And Employee Reservation: Recent Changes In Ukraine

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June 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules for recognising enterprises as critically important and for reserving employees liable for military service.
Ukraine Employment and HR
Maksym Tesliar,Iryna Shaposhnikova, and Anna Piliuk
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June 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules for recognising enterprises as critically important and for reserving employees liable for military service.

The new regulation came into force on 2 June 2026, with certain changes taking effect on 1 September 2026, and brings important changes to the criteria for granting critical enterprise status, as well as to the procedures for reserving employees during mobilisation and martial law.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Photo of Maksym Tesliar
Maksym Tesliar
Photo of Iryna Shaposhnikova
Iryna Shaposhnikova
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Anna Piliuk
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