Critically Important Status And Employee Reservation: Recent Changes In Ukraine

June 2026 – Ukraine has updated the rules for recognising enterprises as critically important and for reserving employees liable for military service.

The new regulation came into force on 2 June 2026, with certain changes taking effect on 1 September 2026, and brings important changes to the criteria for granting critical enterprise status, as well as to the procedures for reserving employees during mobilisation and martial law.

Click on one of the images below or use the following links to read our overview in English or in Ukrainian.