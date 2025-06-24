Labour Relations Under Martial Law: Recent Amendments In Ukraine

Kinstellar acts as trusted legal counsel to leading investors across Emerging Europe and Central Asia. With offices in 11 jurisdictions and over 350 local and international lawyers, we deliver consistent, joined-up legal advice and assistance across diverse regional markets – together with the know-how and experience to champion your interests while minimising exposure to risk.
Ukraine has adopted important changes to the legal framework regulating labour relations during martial law. The latest amendments impose new obligations on both employers and employees, including updated rules...
