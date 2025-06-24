ARTICLE
24 June 2025

Labour Relations Under Martial Law: Recent Amendments In Ukraine

K
Kinstellar

Contributor

Kinstellar logo
Ukraine Employment and HR
Maksym Tesliar and Iryna Shaposhnikova
June 2025 – Ukraine has adopted important changes to the legal framework regulating labour relations during martial law. The latest amendments impose new obligations on both employers and employees, including updated rules on communication, stricter dismissal restrictions, and limitations on the suspension of employment agreements.

Please read the complete overview below in English or in Ukrainian.

Download in English

Download in Ukrainian

Authors
Photo of Maksym Tesliar
Maksym Tesliar
Photo of Iryna Shaposhnikova
Iryna Shaposhnikova
