Labour Relations Under Martial Law: Recent Amendments In Ukraine

June 2025 – Ukraine has adopted important changes to the legal framework regulating labour relations during martial law. The latest amendments impose new obligations on both employers and employees, including updated rules on communication, stricter dismissal restrictions, and limitations on the suspension of employment agreements.

Please read the complete overview below in English or in Ukrainian.





Download in English

Download in Ukrainian

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.