Georgia's 2026 Labour Migration Law Reforms: Work Permits, Digital Nomads & Immigration Compliance

In 2025, the Parliament of Georgia passed major reforms to its Labour Migration Law, set to come into effect on 1 March 2026. These changes aim to regulate the employment of foreign nationals, safeguard the Georgian labour market, and improve immigration control. The amendments introduce mandatory work permits, stricter enforcement procedures, and a new Digital Nomad Residency Program, positioning Georgia as both a regulated and attractive destination for foreign professionals and investors.

New Work Permit Requirements for Foreign Employees

One of the most significant developments is the introduction of government-issued work permits for foreign nationals who are employed or engaged in business activities in Georgia. As of March 2026, foreign workers will no longer be permitted to operate solely through online registration.

Applicants will need to meet specific eligibility criteria, and the relevant authorities will have the discretion to refuse permits that are deemed detrimental to the local labour market. This measure aims to ensure that foreign employment in Georgia is conducted transparently, legally, and without undermining local job opportunities.

Employer Compliance and Penalties

To reinforce the new framework, the law introduces monitoring mechanisms and financial penalties. The Ministry of Internal Affairs, along with other regulatory bodies, will be authorized to conduct inspections and monitor labour activities.

Violations will carry penalties of 2,000 GEL per offence, with higher fines imposed for repeat non-compliance. These enforcement tools are designed to reduce illegal labour practices, promote fair competition, and increase accountability among both employers and foreign workers in Georgia.

Labor Immigration Violation Penalties:

" Engaging in labor activities by a labor immigrant without the right to engage in labor activities – 2,000 GEL for both the employee and the employer; doubles upon repetition within 1 year, and triples thereafter.

" Obstruction of Labor Inspection activities or failure to present identification documentation of a foreign national – from 1,000 GEL

" In the case of a self-employed foreign national – 2,000/5,000 GEL

" Violation of the conditions of the right to engage in labor activities – 2,000 GEL

" Failure to provide information regarding early termination of employment contract concluded with a labor immigrant, amendments to the employment contract, or extension of the employment contract term – 1,000 GEL

Grace Period and Transition Timeline

The new law introduces a structured transitional period to allow businesses and individuals sufficient time to comply. Although the law will take effect on March 1, 2026, all individuals registered under the current system must regularise their status by 1 January 2027. This phase-in period is intended to minimise disruption for employers and help them align their operations with the new legal framework.

Launch of the Digital Nomad Residency Program

In parallel, Georgia is introducing a Digital Nomad Residency Programme, starting 1 September 2025, aimed at attracting high-earning professionals in the tech and remote work sectors.

Requirements for Foreign National IT Entrepreneur Status:

The foreign national is registered in Georgia as an individual entrepreneur with small business status

Conducts activities in the field of information technology as defined by decree of the Government of Georgia

Submits to the Agency documentation confirming at least 2 years of experience in carrying out labor or economic activities in the field of information technology

Submits to the Agency a certificate confirming that the remuneration received as a result of carrying out labor or economic activities in the field of information technology amounts to not less than the equivalent of USD 25,000 per annum in Georgian Lari.

Approved individuals will receive residency permits for up to 3 years, reinforcing Georgia's ambition to become a hub for digital talent and international innovation.

Revised Investment Residency Threshold

In a move to align residency policy with market realities, Georgia will increase the minimum threshold for residency via real estate investment from $100,000 to $150,000, effective 2026. This change aims to attract more stable, long-term investors while curbing speculative property acquisitions that offer little economic value.

New Fines for Visa Overstays

Beginning September 2025, Georgia will implement a tiered fine structure to address visa overstay violations:

Up to 3 months: 1,000 GEL

Up to 6 months: 2,000 GEL

Over 12 months: 3,000 GEL

Repeat or egregious violations may also result in re-entry bans. These measures underscore Georgia's commitment to upholding the integrity of its immigration system while maintaining open pathways for compliant visitors and professionals.

Eurofast's Take

Georgia's new Labour Migration Law represents a strategic shift toward responsible migration management. These reforms will help companies and foreign nationals operate within a clear, enforceable legal framework while protecting the interests of the local Georgian workforce.

For companies hiring expatriates, tech professionals considering relocation, and investors exploring residency options, these developments present both opportunities and obligations. Employers must now assess their internal policies to ensure compliance, while individuals planning to live or work in Georgia should prepare well in advance of the deadlines.

