Hot Topics In Malaysia (Video)

Selvamalar Alagaratnam, partner at our new Malaysian firm and her colleague Siew Li sat down for a chat about what's happening in employment law in Malaysia right now

Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.

Selvamalar Alagaratnam, partner at our new Malaysian firm and her colleague Siew Li sat down for a chat about what's happening in employment law in Malaysia right now. They tell us internal investigations are a big topic, and US tariffs, to which Malaysia is subject, are focusing local business minds on how to meet the standards necessary to participate in business internationally. Listen here to find out more about these interesting times.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.