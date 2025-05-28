ARTICLE
28 May 2025

Hot Topics In Malaysia (Video)

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
Selvamalar Alagaratnam, partner at our new Malaysian firm and her colleague Siew Li sat down for a chat about what's happening in employment law in Malaysia right now
Belgium Employment and HR
Selvamalar Alagaratnam and Foo Siew Li

Selvamalar Alagaratnam, partner at our new Malaysian firm and her colleague Siew Li sat down for a chat about what's happening in employment law in Malaysia right now. They tell us internal investigations are a big topic, and US tariffs, to which Malaysia is subject, are focusing local business minds on how to meet the standards necessary to participate in business internationally. Listen here to find out more about these interesting times.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Selvamalar Alagaratnam
Selvamalar Alagaratnam
Photo of Foo Siew Li
Foo Siew Li
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More