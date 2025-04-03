New Leave Regime For Employees With Endometriosis Or Adenomyosis

Law no. 32/2025, of 27 March, was recently published with the aim of establishing protection measures for individuals diagnosed with endometriosis or adenomyosis.

New provision in the Labour Code allows for justified absences of up to three days per month.

In this context, a specific regime of justified absences has been created for employees diagnosed with these conditions.

Under the new Article 252.º-B of the Labour Code, employees are entitled to be absent from work for up to three consecutive days per month, during the menstrual period, whenever they experience severe and incapacitating pain caused by endometriosis or adenomyosis. These absences are considered justified and do not result in any loss of rights, including remuneration.

Justification for such absences must be provided by a medical prescription confirming the clinical condition, which must be submitted to the employer and does not require monthly renewal.

This new regime enters into force on 26 April 2025 and applies exclusively to clinically diagnosed situations.

