ARTICLE
28 February 2025

Belief In Business: Managing Religion In The Modern Workplace

IL
Ius Laboris

Contributor

Ius Laboris logo
Ius Laboris is consistently recognised as the leading legal service provider in employment, immigration and pensions law. Our firms help international employers navigate the world of work successfully.
Explore Firm Details
Earlier this month was the UN's World Interfaith Harmony Week, an annual event observed since the UN General Assembly's designation in 2010.
Worldwide Employment and HR
Ius Laboris

Earlier this month was the UN's World Interfaith Harmony Week, an annual event observed since the UN General Assembly's designation in 2010. To mark this occasion, we have explored the complex and nuanced topic of religion at work.

In our report and with the expert insights from several of our alliance firms, we take a look at religious inclusivity, the balancing act between accommodating religion and competing business needs, and approaches to neutrality. What becomes apparent is that while there are challenges to managing religion at work, there are also real benefits when it is done effectively.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Ius Laboris
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More