ARTICLE
18 December 2024

Podcast: Constitutional Court Ruling On Employment Termination In Indonesia

SSEK Law Firm

SSEK Legal Consultants was formed in 1992 and today is one of the largest corporate law firms in Indonesia. SSEK offers the full suite of corporate and commercial services across a range of practice areas. We have the experience and expertise to handle the largest, most complex cross-border transactions and projects in Indonesia.
SSEK Law Firm partner Syahdan Z. Aziz discusses a major shift in Indonesia's employment termination regime and its implications for employers in a new episode of the Employment Law Alliance's Employment Matters podcast.
Indonesia Employment and HR
Syahdan Z. Aziz
A recent Constitutional Court ruling has reinstated the requirement for court approval for employee terminations, undoing key changes introduced by the Job Creation Law

Find the full episode here.

Listen to all the episodes of Employment Matters here or on your favorite podcast streaming service.

Employment Matters is the Employment Law Alliance (ELA) podcast series for human resource executives and in-house counsel on key employment law topics and trends, immigration news and other important HR legal solutions for global and multinational companies.

Authors
Photo of Syahdan Z. Aziz
Syahdan Z. Aziz
