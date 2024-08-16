UAE Labour Law Amendments: Enhanced Penalties And Strengthened Employee Protections In 2024

BSA is a full-service law firm headquartered in Dubai, UAE, with 9 offices across the region. We are deeply rooted in the region, offering a competitive advantage to clients seeking advice that works in the real world and is truly in tune with the market. We have rights of audience in every country where we have an office, means that we can litigate all the way from the boardroom to the courtroom.

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The recent amendments to the UAE Labour Law, introduced under Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024, have significantly heightened penalties for employer violations, aiming to enhance employee protections and ensure stricter compliance with labour regulations.

1. How have the penalties changed? What were the offenses and penalties earlier, and how have they changed now?



Under the previous Article 60 of the UAE Labour Law, penalties for employers' violations ranged from AED 50,000 to AED 200,000 and the offenses included:

Employing workers who did not have the appropriate authorisation or licensing to work for them. Recruiting or employing workers and then leaving them without work. Misusing work permits for purposes other than those for which they were issued. Closing down a company or suspending its activities without settling workers' rights or entitlements. Employing minors in violation of the Labour Law's provisions.

Agreeing to employ minors, in violation of the provisions of the Labour Law, who have guardianship or tutorship over them.

The amendments introduced under Federal Decree-Law No. 9 of 2024 have significantly increased the penalties for the aforementioned violations, with fines now ranging from AED 100,000 to AED 1,000,000. In addition to increasing the fines, the amendments have introduced new provisions specifically addressing fictitious employment practices. Offenses involving fictitious employment now attract severe fines within the same range, with the penalty multiplied based on the number of workers involved. This is designed to directly address and deter the practice of falsely employing individuals to claim benefits or evade legal obligations. Furthermore, employers are now required to reimburse the government for any financial incentives improperly obtained through such practices. This can be considered a rigorous measure to ensure that government programs, such as the Emiratisation program, are properly implemented and to prevent employers from attempting to circumvent related laws and regulations

2. What do the changes mean for both employers and employees?



The amendments create a stricter regulatory environment for employers, demanding greater compliance with the Labour Law. The substantial increase in fines, along with the possibility of criminal penalties, serves as a strong deterrent against non-compliance to the Labour Law. The amendments make it clear that any violation of labour regulations will result in severe consequences, thereby increasing employer accountability.



For employees, these changes offer enhanced protection and security. The higher penalties imposed on employers provide a stronger deterrent against violations of employee rights, making it less likely that employees will face illegal or unfair treatment. Additionally, provisions such as extending the time-bar for filing employment claims and ensuring continued wage payments during disputes further strengthen employee protections.



The new amendments, particularly those concerning small employment claims and the involvement of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE), also ensure a more efficient, equitable, and streamlined legal process for both employees and employers.



3. How does it protect employees and their rights?



The amendments to the UAE Labour Law significantly bolster the protection of employees' rights in several ways:





By significantly increasing fines and reinforcing the criminal liability of employers for violations, the law dissuades employers from engaging in practices that could be detrimental to employees. Extending the time-bar for bringing employment claims from one year to two years after the termination of employment protects employees' interests and rights, giving them more time to claim their unpaid dues. The Ministry's enhanced role in mediating disputes and its ability to issue enforceable decisions in low-value claims and disputes over non-compliance with employment settlement agreements concluded through MOHRE ensure that employment disputes can be resolved more swiftly and efficiently with less legal costs. The Labour Law also protects employees' financial stability by authorising the Ministry to instruct employers to continue wage payments during the dispute process, up to two months if their wages have been suspended.

Published on 16 August, 2024.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.