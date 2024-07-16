Youth In The Digital Age: Challenges And Opportunities

As we celebrate Youth Skills Day, a global initiative established by the UN in 2014 to underscore the critical role of skill development for young people in fostering employment, decent work and entrepreneurship, it is crucial to examine the emerging challenges that young workers face in today's evolving world of work and to explore innovative solutions that are ready to confront these challenges directly.

In an era reshaped by the COVID-19 pandemic, the digitisation of the workplace has accelerated at an unprecedented pace. While there's a common assumption that younger workers naturally excel in navigating this digital terrain, reality reveals a more nuanced picture.

Technological evolution and skill demands

One significant issue confronting young people is the perpetual evolution of technologies, demanding continual upskilling and adaptability. In response, the global education system must transform, arming students with the problem-solving capabilities to emerge as competitive candidates in a rapidly changing job market.

Further, the concept of digitalisation is closely intertwined with globalisation: the demand for specialised skills allows workers from different regions and with diverse skill sets to compete for the same job, intensifying competition in the global job arena and erecting barriers for inexperienced young people to enter the world of work.

Impact of Artificial Intelligence

Another hurdle for young job seekers is the growing integration of artificial intelligence (AI). It is displacing many entry-level administrative roles, with reports indicating that 300 million jobs worldwide could soon be automated, potentially affecting up to 30% of the worldwide workforce. Further, research has uncovered instances of AI systems using racist and sexist language, which is particularly troubling given their widespread use in the hiring process.

Challenges in virtual work environments

Even after being hired, young professionals still encounter obstacles when developing new skills. The shift to a virtual work environment challenges their professional advancement for two main reasons.

Firstly, the difficulty in finding mentors hinders skill enhancement. Traditionally, mentors relied on their experience to guide mentees, but the pandemic has blurred these distinctions. The rapid transition to remote work has indeed redefined the mentor's role from being a "knowing leader" to "learning leader".

In this context, it's common to witness a role reversal where both the mentor and the mentee face the complexities of remote work and technology use. This shift in dynamics goes beyond mere skill acquisition: it could potentially dampen the mentee's drive to pursue career goals as the lack of face-to-face relationships significantly impacts the quality of guidance and support.

Secondly, the issue of career progression remains a significant challenge in the uncertain landscape of remote work. To aid career growth, many industries still depend heavily on personal connections and face-to-face interactions in a traditional office setting. However, as remote work becomes more prevalent, opportunities for in-person networking and physical meetings have decreased, making it harder for young professionals to build relationships with colleagues and supervisors. This carries with it the risk that young people's career progression will be hindered and there is a need for new methods by which to maintain professional relationships online to develop.

Initiatives and solutions

In response to the challenges faced by young people in the digital era, various countries and regions are implementing targeted initiatives to enhance skills and support young people in the workforce.

The EU has launched several programmes to boost youth skills and employment. A prominent example is the Youth Guarantee, which addresses youth unemployment and provides skills development support for those under 30. The European Year of Skills in 2023 further aimed to benefit businesses, particularly SMEs, by fostering a culture of reskilling and upskilling, preparing individuals for high quality employment. A significant element of this programme is the European Social Fund Plus (ESF+) with a budget of EUR €142.7 billion. This fund, supporting the European Pillar of Social Rights, focuses on employment, education, and training from 2021 to 2027 by equipping young people with essential skills, regardless of their socioeconomic background. It aims to modernise Member States' employment services, improve digital training, develop new learning management approaches and ensure that education and training systems remain resilient in the face of an aging population and a changing labour market.

Australia's "Queenslanders for Work" initiative, funded by an AUD 80 million investment, aims to enhance workforce participation by equipping individuals with essential skills and qualifications:

Ready for Work: Provides short, job-readiness training for young people (15-24).

Get Set for Work: Delivers intensive support and vocational training for disengaged youth (15-19).

Youth Skills: Focuses on re-engaging youth (15-24) with tailored training and support, aiding in skill acquisition for employment or education.

Community Foundation Skills: Improves literacy, numeracy, and digital skills crucial for job readiness.

Skill Up: Offers short, industry-specific training courses for skill enhancement.

First Start: Provides subsidised traineeships and apprenticeships within local councils and not-for-profits. With an AUD 80 million investment, this initiative aims to provide young people and adults with skills and qualifications, enhancing their workforce participation and stability.

Similarly, in Brazil, there is a comprehensive approach to addressing youth unemployment and skill gaps. Programmes such as the National Program for Access to Technical Education and Employment (Pronatec) focus on increasing access to technical and vocational training to match skills with market demands to people living in extreme poverty over 16 years old. The Jovem Aprendiz (Young Apprentice) programme encourages businesses to hire and train young workers, providing them with practical experience alongside formal education. Public-private partnerships are driving innovation in skill development, utilising technology-driven learning platforms and creating apprenticeships in emerging sectors. Brazil claims to be aiming to prepare its youth for economic participation and personal growth in a dynamic labour market by integrating digital literacy and entrepreneurship into education.

Through these varied initiatives, Europe, Australia and Brazil are in various ways addressing the need for youth skill development in the digital age, providing pathways for young people to succeed in modern economies.

Takeaway for employers

The first issue for entry-level workers is to gain the skills needed to help them get a foot in the door. Yet for employers, workforce upskilling is not confined to the early career stages but pervades every stage of career development. This ongoing responsibility of employers to upskill workers is best served when there is good collaboration between the public and private sectors, enabling employees to stay up to date with the latest technology and methods and equipping them for our constantly changing job market.

