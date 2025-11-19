Decree On Statutory Minimum Wages- What You Must Know

On 10 November 2025, the Government issued Decree No. 293/2025/ND-CP on statutory minimum wages for employees ("Decree 293") to replace Decree No. 74/2024/ND-CP ("Decree 74"), with effect from 1 January 2026. Decree 293 mandates an adjustment in the minimum monthly and hourly wages across the four regions with the details as follows:

1. Minimum month wage

Region Current rate under Decree 74 Adjusted rate under Decree 293 Increase (%)

I VND4,960,000 VND5,310,000 7.06%

II VND4,410,000 VND4,730,000 7.26%

III VND3,860,000 VND4,140,000 7.25%

IV VND3,450,000 VND3,700,000 7.25%

2. Minimum hourly wage

Region Current rate under Decree 74 Adjusted rate under Decree 293 Increase (VND)

I VND23,800 VND25,500 1,700

II VND21,200 VND22,700 1,500

III VND18,600 VND20,000 1,400

IV VND16,600 VND17,800 1,200

Accordingly, it is important for employers to review and adjust salary clauses in their employment contracts and relevant documents to ensure the compliance with Decree 293.

Please do not hesitate to contact Dr. Oliver Massmann at omassmann@duanemorris.com if you have any questions on the above or if you wish to plan your investment in Vietnam in line with the new provisions on digital technology. Dr. Oliver Massmann is the General Director of Duane Morris Vietnam LLC.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.