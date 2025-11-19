Employment contract lawyer: How can they help you?

Each day, we strive to perform well in our respective professions. Whether we are fresh graduates or experts in our profession, we have carefully chosen jobs that comply with Australia's legal standards. However, there may be times when we will need an employment contract lawyer in Sydney, especially if our jobs impose unfair employment contract terms or work conditions.

These lawyers are experts in the field of employment law. and workplace law. They are the heralds of fair work conditions and defenders of employees who have abusive and unfair employers. So, if you have a boss or an employer who abuses their power, you can seek the legal services of employment lawyers.

Employment Contract Lawyer Sydney: A Fair Employment Contract

An employment contract is essentially an agreement between an employer and an employee that outlines the terms and conditions of a job. Generally, employers give this contract either in paper or online, depending on the type of job you applied for. Now, if we are talking about fair employment contract terms, they should contain:

The full extent of the job's responsibilities Benefits such as paid sick leave, maternity leave, and other benefits, depending on the type of job A salary range that aligns with the job's demands

Unfortunately, not many employers follow this. Some employers actually use an obscure job description to overwork potential job applicants. This is another reason for them to underpay their employees. An employment contract lawyer in Sydney can help you spot a fair employment contract to save you from unfair and bogus job offers.

Contracts should clearly outline all components of compensation, including salary, bonuses, superannuation, and other benefits. That's what defines a good contractor a standard one at the very least.

What Are Acts of Workplace Discrimination and Harassment?

Discrimination and harassment can happen anywhere. In the workplace, your co-workers and even your employer are capable of this. Let's look at some examples of these acts:

Sexual harassment Unfair dismissal Offensive treatment, bullying, intimidation, humiliation, threats because of a person's characteristics, race, sexual preference/identity and disability.

Generally, workplaces should have policies about these and urge employees to report them to the management if such instances occur. If you have experienced any of these or similar ones, you may want to keep reading.

Make a Claim With an Employment Contract Lawyer Sydney

Australian employment law protects employees from unfair dismissal, discrimination, and workplace harassment. So, you shouldn't feel afraid to report someone who has harassed or discriminated against you at work.

Before you make a claim, you have the option to address harassment and discrimination instances to your HR department. However, not everyone is willing to hear your problem or own up to their mistakes. Moreover, admitting to it could be grounds for them to lose their job and their employment relationship.

If your workplace continues to dismiss you, then you can proceed with filing a claim.

But before that, do you know if you work in the public or private sector? Depending on where you work, you will file your complaint with either the Fair Work Commission (FWC) or the Industrial Relations Commission (IRC). Below are links on how you can apply for discrimination and harassment claims:

Fair Work Commission Industrial Relations Commission 1. Unfair dismissal claim

2. Sexual harassment claim

3. Work discrimination claim 1. Unfair dismissal claim

2. Sexual harassment claim

3. Work bullying claim

How Can an Employment Contract Lawyer Help Me?

To make harassment and discrimination claims means you have to involve yourself in legal matters. Moreover, you should not expect the people you're reporting to to back down without a lawyer of their own. So, it's important to find an employment law firm that can provide employment litigation services. Here are some reasons why an employment contract lawyer in Sydney can help you:

Lawyers are adept at cross-checking facts if their clients want to file a claim for workplace discrimination or harassment. They can verify whether your workplace policies adhere to it and help you file a claim. Contracts are an integral part of a job offer. If you are an employer who wants to draft the perfect employment contract, then an employment contract lawyer in Sydney is for you. Every employer needs to have every employment contract reviewed before they start hiring new employees. An employment law team can also help you identify what kind of business structure you will need for your agency and company. Once you have identified your business structure, it will be clearer how you will handle your workplace relations. Workplace lawyers can also handle workplace disputes between employees and employers, and even between employers themselves!

Do You Understand Employee Rights?

As an employer, you have the responsibility and obligation to know the rights of your employees. You are their leader and will constantly look up to you for guidance during their tenure. In exchange for their hard work and for how they fulfil their responsibilities, you should know what to give back to them. So, the real challenge is how to become a good employer. How?

Well, you can start by familiarising yourself with basic laws. For starters, the Fair Work Act 2009 protects employees in Australia. The Fair Work Act establishes minimum terms, conditions, and entitlements for people who work in Australia. For example, employees are entitled to work in a safe environment, free from bullying and harassment.

If they want to complain about something and have solid proof of it, then you, as the employer, should listen. Any employer who doesn't address their employees' concerns should just reconsider their position as an employer.

Being an employer doesn't mean you get to own a big company and stand above your workforce. Having this position means you should serve, empower, and lead your team's success.

Expert Legal Advice From Our Employment Law Firm Provides

We at JB Solicitors are experts in the field of law, including employment law matters. Our legal team handles all kinds of employment law cases, like workplace bullying, harassment, unfair work dismissal, and employment agreements.

Going alone in employment disputes may cost you a lot and even your job. So, it's best to have legal counsel that can represent you should workplace matters escalate to the court.

Contact us today if you need an employment contract lawyer in Sydney.

