Thailand Expands Family Leave Rights And Strengthens Worker Protections

Thailand has amended the Labor Protection Act to significantly expand family leave benefits and strengthen employment protections, effective December 7, 2025. The Labor Protection Act (No. 9) B.E. 2568 (2025), published in the Government Gazette on November 7, 2025, provides enhanced maternity and paternity benefits, introduces new childcare leave provisions, and extends labor protections to certain public sector contractors.

Key changes introduced by the amendments are detailed below.

Extended Maternity Leave

Female employees are now entitled to up to 120 days of maternity leave per pregnancy, increased from 98 days. Employers must pay full wages for 60 days, increased from the current 45 days.

New Childcare Leave for Health Complications

Female employees who have taken maternity leave are entitled to an additional 15 days of leave to care for newborns with health complications, disabilities, or conditions that could lead to future medical risks. This leave requires a medical certificate and is compensated at 50% of the employee's regular wage.

New Paternity Leave

Male employees are now entitled to 15 days of paid paternity leave to support their spouse or partner during childbirth. This new leave allowance may be taken before or within 90 days after childbirth, with employers required to pay full wages for all 15 days.

Protection for Public Sector Contractors

The law extends protection to individuals engaged under service contracts with government agencies, including central, regional, and local administrations, state enterprises, and public organizations. When such workers are supervised or controlled in a manner similar to employees, the contracting government agencies must provide them with rights and benefits equivalent to those under the Labor Protection Act, including remuneration, weekly holidays, public holidays, annual leave, sick leave, regulated working hours, and rest periods.

New Annual Reporting Requirement

All employers with 10 or more employees must now submit an annual report on employment and working conditions to the Department of Labor Protection and Welfare by January of each year. Prior to the amendment, a submission was only required if a labor inspector issued a written request to the employer.

Compliance Recommendations

To ensure compliance before the December 7, 2025, effective date, employers should:

Review and update company work rules and internal policies to reflect the extended maternity leave, new paternity leave, and additional childcare leave entitlements; and

Communicate the new rights to employees and HR personnel to ensure clear understanding and consistent implementation.

