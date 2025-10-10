Two Bills Set To Expand Leave Entitlements And Workers' Rights In Thailand

On September 24, 2025, Thailand's House of Representatives voted to approve two draft amendments to the Labor Protection Act in their first reading, aiming to enhance workers' rights and quality of life through improved working conditions, expanded leave entitlements, and stronger antidiscrimination protections.

Key provisions of the draft amendments are outlined below.

Draft Bill on Workers' Rights

This draft bill focuses on improving working conditions, working hours, and annual leave entitlements. The key provisions include:

Limiting normal working hours to no more than 40 hours per week, reduced from the current 48 hours per week. For hazardous work, as defined by ministerial regulations, the maximum working hours are set at 35 hours per week, reduced from the current 42 hours per week.

Mandating at least 2 days off per week, with no more than 5 consecutive working days between rest days. This is an increase from the current requirement of at least 1 day off per week, with the interval between days off not exceeding 6 days.

Providing annual leave entitlement of at least 10 working days after the completion of 120 consecutive working days, compared to the current entitlement of 6 days after 1 year of employment.

Draft Bill on Workers' Quality of Life

This draft bill is designed to enhance workers' quality of life and promote equality and nondiscrimination in the workplace. The new additions to the Labor Protection Act include:

Menstrual leave for female employees: Up to 3 days per month, which shall not be counted as sick leave or deducted from other statutory leave entitlements.

Family caregiving leave: Employees are entitled to up to 15 working days per year to care for close family members or loved ones. For absences of 5 or more days, employers may request supporting documents such as a medical certificate or death certificate.

Workplace breastfeeding rights: Employers are required to provide appropriate facilities and equipment to allow employees to breastfeed or express milk at least twice per workday, 30 minutes each session, for at least 1 year after childbirth.

Moreover, under the draft bill on workers' quality of life, the focus is on equal treatment in employment. Employers must not discriminate against employees on the basis of disability, gender identity, religion, belief, or political opinion. This principle would be further expanded to clarify equal treatment in all aspects, not just gender identity as specified in the current Labour Protection Act.

Legislative Outlook and Broader Impact

Although the two draft bills must still undergo further scrutiny by the Special Parliamentary Committee and subsequent readings in Parliament, the unanimous support during the first reading sends a strong political message that all political parties support the proposed amendments.

The enactment of these two draft bills would significantly impact businesses, as key provisions include the reduction of normal working hours and increase in days off. At this stage, businesses should be aware of the new and revised provisions and should begin forming operational strategies for aligning with the potential changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.