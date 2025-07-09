ARTICLE
9 July 2025

Thailand Raises Minimum Wage For Bangkok And Certain Businesses Nationwide

On July 1, 2025, new minimum daily wage rates for Bangkok and certain business types nationwide were published in the Government Gazette, taking effect on the same day.
The daily minimum wage rate for Bangkok has been increased to THB 400 per day, while the minimum wage rates for other provinces remain unchanged from the rates that took effect on January 1, 2025.

However, daily minimum wage rates have also been increased to THB 400 nationwide for type 2, type 3, and type 4 hotels under the Hotel Act and for entertainment establishments under the Entertainment Place Act. This THB 400 rate applies to all businesses that meet the criteria, even if the province's general rate is lower.

The new minimum wage rates supersede any lower wages agreed upon in existing employment contracts or conditions of employment that were in force before this announcement came into effect. As a result, these employees must be paid their wages at the newly prescribed rate for work performed from July 1, 2025, onward.

