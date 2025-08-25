ARTICLE
25 August 2025

Pension & Employee Benefits | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

Luxembourg Employment and HR
Philippe Schmit and Arnaud Huguenel
This time, Philippe Schmit (Partner, Employment Law, Pensions & Benefits) and Arnaud Huguenel (Counsel, Tax) explore how a strong pensions and benefits strategy can offer a real competitive edge in Luxembourg's fast-moving market.

💡 Why it matters:
Luxembourg's pension system is facing growing financial pressure. At the same time, mobile and cross-border employees are demanding more from employers.

📌 What's in the episode:
✔️ Luxembourg's 3-pillar pension framework explained
✔️ What employers need to know about cross-border retirement planning
✔️ Key benefits to consider
✔️ Data points that underscore why acting now is critical

👉 "In today's very dynamic environment, a well-structured pension and benefits strategy is more than a plus, it's a competitive advantage."

Watch the episode and find out how legal and tax teams can work together to future-proof your HR offering.

🔜 Stay tuned for the next episode of Remuneration Essentials. Don't miss out!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Philippe Schmit
Arnaud Huguenel
