Pension & Employee Benefits | Remuneration Essentials (Video)

Why are pensions and employee benefits now central to talent retention? https://www.arendt.com/news-insights/...
This time, Philippe Schmit (Partner, Employment Law, Pensions & Benefits) and Arnaud Huguenel (Counsel, Tax) explore how a strong pensions and benefits strategy can offer a real competitive edge in Luxembourg's fast-moving market.
💡 Why it matters:
Luxembourg's pension system is facing growing financial pressure. At the same time, mobile and cross-border employees are demanding more from employers.
📌 What's in the episode:
✔️ Luxembourg's 3-pillar pension framework explained
✔️ What employers need to know about cross-border retirement planning
✔️ Key benefits to consider
✔️ Data points that underscore why acting now is critical
👉 "In today's very dynamic environment, a well-structured pension and benefits strategy is more than a plus, it's a competitive advantage."
Watch the episode and find out how legal and tax teams can work together to future-proof your HR offering.
🔜 Stay tuned for the next episode of Remuneration Essentials. Don't miss out!
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.