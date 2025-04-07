Understanding Compensation For Work On Public Holidays In Bulgaria

Working on public holidays can raise both operational and compliance questions for employers in Bulgaria. This article provides clarity on how employees are compensated when they work during official public holidays, highlighting key legal provisions and scenarios to help businesses stay compliant and fair.

Compensation Rules for Public Holiday Work

Bulgaria recognises 10 official public holidays, typically resulting in around 15 non-working calendar days per year. However, certain business operations require continued staffing — even during these days. When employees are required to work on a public holiday, labour laws mandate enhanced compensation, ensuring fair treatment.

There are two primary scenarios in which holiday work is treated differently:

1. Scheduled Work on a Public Holiday

If an employee is regularly scheduled to work on a public holiday, this does not count as overtime. However, due to the public holiday status, employers are required to increase the employee's pay by 100% (i.e. double pay for the day).

2. Unscheduled Work – Overtime on a Public Holiday

If an employee is called in unexpectedly to work on a public holiday — when it would normally be a day off — two levels of additional compensation apply:

+100% for overtime work

+100% for the public holiday

This results in a total of 4x the standard daily wage for that day, recognising both the overtime element and the holiday disruption.

This structure protects employees' rights and ensures they are properly compensated for both unscheduled effort and lost personal time during national holidays.

Eurofast's Take: Ensuring Payroll Compliance in Bulgaria

Staying compliant with local labour regulations — especially around public holiday compensation — is essential for employers operating in Bulgaria.

Eurofast supports businesses with accurate payroll processing, labour law compliance, and Employer of Record (EOR) solutions, enabling smooth operations without the legal guesswork.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.