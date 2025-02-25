Bill Of Law 8479 Amending The Labour Code And Introducing An Online Application For Unemployment Benefits

On 16 January 2025, Bill of Law No 8479 (the "Bill") was submitted to the Parliament of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg ("Luxembourg"). The Bill aims to amend several articles of the Labor Code, specifically Articles L. 521-3, L. 521-7, L. 521-8, L. 521-11, L. 521-18, and L. 525-1, in order to allow the submission of requests of unemployment benefit online.

The Bill mandates that applications for the unemployment benefits will be submitted electronically via MyGuichet or MyADEM, using Luxtrust certificates or other strong authentication methods to ensure data security.

This initiative is expected to streamline the application process, making it faster and more efficient for users.

Additionally, the Bill extends the requests submission period from two weeks to four weeks from the time entitlement to the benefit arises, providing job seekers with more time to complete their applications and reducing delays in compensation due to late submissions. It also mandates electronic submission for income declarations and applications by self-employed workers.

The new MyADEM portal will enable users to track their application status, communicate securely with ADEM, and receive important documents electronically, ultimately aiming for faster compensation processing.

The implementation is expected for 1 July 2025, allowing time for preparations to ensure a smooth transition to digital processes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.