12 September 2024

Sexual Harassment Law In Latin America

While most countries have some kind of express legal prohibition of sexual harassment, the definition of what constitutes harassment varies across jurisdictions.
Authors

While most countries have some kind of express legal prohibition of sexual harassment, the definition of what constitutes harassment varies across jurisdictions. And even where the legislative definitions are similar, the courts may take different views on what sort of behaviour is covered. Here, we explore the definitions across six Latin American countries, along with examples of how they have been implemented in practice by the courts.

1516534a.jpg

1516534b.jpg

Authors
Photo of Enrique Munita (Munita & Olavarría)
Enrique Munita (Munita & Olavarría)
Photo of Ignacio Funes de Rioja (Bruchou & Funes de Rioja)
Ignacio Funes de Rioja (Bruchou & Funes de Rioja)
Photo of Silvia Figueiredo Araújo (Veirano Advogados)
Silvia Figueiredo Araújo (Veirano Advogados)
Photo of Catalina Santos (Brigard & Urrutia)
Catalina Santos (Brigard & Urrutia)
Photo of Luis Vinatea (Vinatea y Toyama)
Luis Vinatea (Vinatea y Toyama)
Photo of David Puente Tostado (Basham, Ringe y Correa S.C.)
David Puente Tostado (Basham, Ringe y Correa S.C.)
