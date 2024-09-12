Sexual Harassment Law In Latin America

While most countries have some kind of express legal prohibition of sexual harassment, the definition of what constitutes harassment varies across jurisdictions. And even where the legislative definitions are similar, the courts may take different views on what sort of behaviour is covered. Here, we explore the definitions across six Latin American countries, along with examples of how they have been implemented in practice by the courts.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.