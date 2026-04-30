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30 April 2026

Why Is Data Privacy So Important For Family Offices Globally? (Video)

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Data protection has become a critical risk issue for family offices, extending far beyond basic legal compliance.
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Jacopo Liguori
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Data protection has become a critical risk issue for family offices, extending far beyond basic legal compliance. Proactive risk assessment, staff training, and technical preparedness are needed to protect highly sensitive family data and respond effectively to breaches. View this video to explore how a privacy focused approach helps safeguard families and assets across generations in an increasingly complex regulatory landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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Jacopo Liguori
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