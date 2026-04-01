EU AI Act & GDPR: An Overview

This lecture at California Western School of Law examined the EU AI Act and the GDPR, including their purposes, scope, risk classifications, key obligations, and enforcement mechanisms.

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Guest Lecture at California Western School of Law, San Diego

This lecture at California Western School of Law examined the EU AI Act and the GDPR, including their purposes, scope, risk classifications, key obligations, and enforcement mechanisms. The lecture explored how these two frameworks intersect and create compliance challenges, and offered practical guidance for U.S. organizations serving EU markets.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.