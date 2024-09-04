The Future Of Golden Visas In The EU: A Complex Landscape For Investors

C.Savva & Associates Ltd (“S&A”), a Cyprus registered company, is authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission. S&A provides high level Cyprus and international tax advice, assists with the formation and ongoing administration of Cyprus companies, investment funds, international trusts, special license firms and offshore structure.

The European Union's approach to Golden Visa programs—investment-based residency schemes—has undergone significant changes in recent years. These programs, once widely popular across the continent, are now facing increasing scrutiny and regulation due to concerns over their impact on local housing markets, potential for money laundering, and broader national security risks. However, not all EU countries are moving in the same direction, and for savvy investors, understanding this evolving landscape is crucial.

Growing Restrictions in Major EU Countries



Several prominent EU countries have taken steps to either phase out or heavily restrict their Golden Visa programs. Portugal, once one of the most attractive destinations for these visas, made a landmark decision in 2023 to eliminate the real estate investment route from its program. This move was driven by a desire to curb speculative investments that were driving up property prices and exacerbating housing shortages.

Similarly, Spain, which has been a key player in the Golden Visa market, announced its intention to abolish real estate-linked visas entirely. This decision is part of a broader effort to address the negative externalities associated with foreign investment in the property market, particularly the impact on housing affordability for local residents.

Ireland followed suit earlier in 2023, completely scrapping its Golden Visa program amid concerns about its susceptibility to financial crimes and its contribution to an overheated housing market.

These moves align with the European Commission's increasing concerns over the security risks posed by Golden Visa programs. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict has heightened these concerns, particularly regarding the potential for these programs to be exploited by sanctioned individuals seeking residency within the EU. The Commission has been vocal about the need for greater oversight and stricter regulations to mitigate these risks

Cyprus and Greece: Thriving Amidst the Crackdown



In contrast to the tightening measures in countries like Portugal, Spain, and Ireland, other EU countries such as Cyprus and Greece have continued to maintain and even enhance their Golden Visa programs. These countries offer an alternative for investors who are seeking stable and attractive residency options within the EU.

Cyprus remains a favored destination for investors due to its relatively low investment threshold of €300,000. Despite introducing stricter regulations in 2023—such as requiring proof of sustained income and investment levels for visa renewal—Cyprus continues to attract significant interest from global investors. The country's Golden Visa program is particularly appealing due to its fast processing times, inclusive family policies, and the benefits of residency in an EU member state.

Greece also stands out as a stronghold for Golden Visa programs, especially given its recent adjustments. The minimum investment threshold for real estate in Greece was increased, effective 1 September 2024, in key areas—such as central Athens and Thessaloniki—to €800,000. However, properties outside these prime locations still offer the lower threshold of either €250,000 or €400,000 (depending of certain criteria), making Greece one of the more flexible and affordable options for investors. Moreover, Greece's program is highly attractive due to the visa-free access it grants to the Schengen Zone and its lack of residency requirements.

The Broader Implications for Investors



As the EU continues to grapple with the implications of Golden Visa programs, the landscape for investors is becoming increasingly complex. On one hand, countries like Cyprus and Greece offer stable and attractive opportunities for residency through investment. On the other hand, the broader EU trend toward stricter regulation and even the elimination of these programs in some countries signals a potential shift in the future of investor immigration in Europe.

For investors, this means careful consideration of each country's specific rules and the potential long-term viability of these programs is essential. Those looking to secure residency in the EU through investment should stay informed about ongoing regulatory changes and consider the stability and flexibility of programs like those offered in Cyprus and Greece.

The future of Golden Visas in the EU is uncertain, but for now, countries that continue to embrace these programs present valuable opportunities for investors. As always, staying ahead of regulatory changes and understanding the nuances of each country's program will be key to making informed and strategic decisions.

