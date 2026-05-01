Cyprus UAE Holding Structure: Three Approaches For 2026

Nikita & Partners is a Cyprus professional services firm providing audit, tax and advisory solutions. Trusted by startups, tech and crypto companies, as well as established international groups, we combine technical excellence with accessibility and responsiveness, delivering precise insight, confident guidance and exceptional service quality clients can rely on.

Article Insights

Nikita & Partners’s articles from Nikita & Partners Limited are most popular: within Tax topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

in European Union

with readers working within the Accounting & Consultancy, Advertising & Public Relations and Aerospace & Defence industries

For international businesses with UAE operations, the Cyprus UAE holding structure has moved from a niche advisory conversation to a mainstream planning consideration. The reasons are specific to 2026: the Cyprus-UAE double tax treaty provides zero withholding on dividends, interest, and royalties in both directions; the UAE federal corporate tax rate of 9% sits above the Cyprus low-tax jurisdiction threshold, and the UAE does not appear on the 2026 Cyprus low-tax jurisdiction list. A genuine Cyprus-UAE structure should therefore not be exposed to the Cyprus defensive measures merely because of the UAE jurisdiction; and the December 2025 establishment of the Joint Business and Investment Council between the Cyprus and UAE chambers of commerce has formalised what was already a deepening bilateral commercial relationship.

This article is not a relocation argument. The UAE entity continues to do what it does. Cyprus sits above it, below it, or alongside it depending on what the group is trying to achieve. Three distinct structures are covered here — a Cyprus holding company above the UAE entity, a Cyprus management and coordination hub operating in parallel, and a Cyprus EU trading subsidiary below the UAE parent. Each serves a different objective and a different audience.

Why Cyprus and UAE, and why now

Boards and treasury teams at international corporations with Middle East operations are having a conversation that was not on the agenda two years ago. The question is not whether to exit the UAE — the UAE remains one of the world’s most effective platforms for regional business, with unmatched infrastructure, talent depth, and access to Gulf markets. The question is whether concentrating the entire structure there, without a stable European anchor, still reflects an acceptable risk profile.

Cyprus addresses that ask directly. As a full EU member state with independent courts and an EU legal framework for ownership, banking, and capital movement, Cyprus provides a layer that is governed by an entirely different political and legal framework from the UAE. If the UAE operation is disrupted — through sanctions exposure, banking access restrictions, or any other event — equity, intellectual property, and treasury assets held at the Cyprus level are in a separate EU jurisdiction with stable property rights. That is the governance case. The tax efficiency case is equally strong, and for many groups it will be the primary driver.

Beyond risk management, many groups simply need a European presence to operate credibly — to sign contracts with EU clients, hold SEPA accounts, access EU VAT registration, and engage with European counterparties on familiar legal terms. For those groups, Cyprus is not a restructuring exercise. It is an expansion decision.

The Cyprus-UAE double tax treaty: what it actually provides

The Agreement between the Republic of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates for the Avoidance of Double Taxation was signed in Abu Dhabi on 27 February 2011 and is in force. It is one of the most favourable treaties Cyprus has concluded. The headline rates are in the table below.

Income type WHT rate Treaty article Dividends 0% Article 11 — residence state only Interest 0% Article 12 — residence state only Royalties 0% Article 13 — residence state only Capital gains on shares 0% Article 14(4) + Protocol §4 — alienator state only, no real estate-rich clause

Zero withholding in both directions on dividends, interest, and royalties — all three. No minimum holding period, no holding period condition, no beneficial ownership threshold for the rate itself. A Cyprus company receiving dividends, interest, or royalty income from a UAE associated entity pays no UAE withholding tax on those flows. A UAE entity receiving equivalent flows from Cyprus pays no Cyprus withholding tax, which Cyprus does not levy on non-resident recipients in any case under domestic law.

The capital gains position is equally strong. Under Article 14(4) and Protocol paragraph 4, gains from the alienation of shares are taxable only in the state of residence of the seller. There is no real estate-rich company clause. A Cyprus holding company that disposes of its UAE subsidiary has no UAE taxing right on the gain. Cyprus in turn does not impose capital gains tax on the disposal of shares under domestic law, except where the company holds Cyprus-situated immovable property. The effective tax rate on a share disposal through a Cyprus holding company can therefore be zero at both levels.

One important point on scope: the UAE federal corporate tax introduced in 2023 at 9% falls within the treaty even though it did not exist at signature. Article 2(4) covers identical or substantially similar taxes introduced after the treaty was concluded. The treaty should therefore apply to UAE corporate tax as a substantially similar tax introduced after the treaty was concluded.

The Cyprus-UAE double tax treaty was supplemented by the OECD Multilateral Instrument, which applies between Cyprus and the UAE. The practical effect is the addition of a principal purpose test — treaty benefits can be denied where one of the principal purposes of an arrangement was to obtain those benefits. This makes substance and commercial purpose central to the treaty analysis, particularly where the structure has been introduced to access treaty benefits. We address this directly in the section on substance requirements below.

UAE corporate tax and the defensive measures position

From 1 January 2026, Cyprus introduced defensive tax measures that impose withholding tax and deduction denial on payments to associated entities in low-tax jurisdictions. The low-tax jurisdiction threshold is a corporate tax rate below 7.5% — 50% of the Cyprus corporate tax rate of 15%.

The UAE federal corporate tax rate is 9%. The UAE is therefore above the threshold and does not appear on the Cyprus low-tax jurisdiction list for 2026. Where the recipient is a UAE company and no LTJ or BLJ rule applies, the Cyprus defensive measures should not deny deductibility merely because of the UAE jurisdiction. However, ordinary deductibility rules, transfer pricing, arm’s-length pricing, and anti-abuse principles continue to apply — the absence of a defensive measures issue is not the same as guaranteed deductibility. Dividends to a UAE associated company are not subject to the 5% SDC withholding that applies to LTJ recipients. Royalty payments are not subject to the LTJ deduction denial.

For groups currently using BVI, Cayman Islands, Bermuda, or similar entities, Cyprus can form part of a restructuring away from LTJ exposure, but only where functions, risks, assets, and decision-making are genuinely migrated. Simply inserting Cyprus into an existing payment chain will not by itself remove the defensive measures risk and may create anti-circumvention exposure under the Council of Ministers decrees issued alongside the defensive measures framework.

Groups with UAE free zone entities require separate analysis. A Qualifying Free Zone Person may benefit from 0% UAE corporate tax on qualifying income, while non-qualifying income is generally subject to 9%. This matters particularly for the Cyprus participation exemption and SDC analysis, because the foreign tax burden test may need to be assessed by reference to the specific income and entity position. UAE is not on the 2026 LTJ list, so the Cyprus defensive measures should not apply merely because the counterparty is in the UAE — but the participation exemption position for 0% free zone income requires its own assessment.

Structure 1 — Cyprus holding above the UAE entity

This is the most immediately actionable structure for most groups and requires the least change to an existing UAE setup.

The existing UAE free zone or mainland company continues operating exactly as it does. A Cyprus private limited company is established — or an existing Cyprus company is used — to hold the equity in the UAE entity. The ultimate shareholders hold through Cyprus rather than directly.

How the flows work: The UAE entity generates profits and pays UAE CIT at 9% on taxable income. It distributes a dividend upward to the Cyprus holding company. Under Article 11 of the Cyprus-UAE DTT, zero UAE withholding tax applies. At the Cyprus level, where the UAE company is an operating company generating active trading income and subject to 9% UAE CIT, the Cyprus participation exemption should generally be available — the passive income test requires that less than 50% of the paying company’s activities result in investment income and that the foreign tax burden is not below 7.5%, the updated threshold following the Cyprus CIT rate increase to 15%. Different analysis is required for UAE holding, treasury, IP, investment, or QFZP entities taxed at 0% on qualifying income.

The practical addition: The Cyprus entity holds the equity and group treasury accounts. Where commercially justified and properly transferred, it may also hold certain intellectual property rights used across the group — though IP migration carries valuation, transfer pricing, and legal assignment considerations that require separate advice. If the UAE operation faces a disruption, those assets are held in an EU-incorporated entity within an EU legal framework — with independent courts, no general capital controls, and property rights protection under EU law, subject to ordinary AML, sanctions, and sector-specific rules. The Cyprus entity can reinvest into new markets — EU, Eastern Europe, Africa — using the Cyprus treaty network of 65-plus agreements, or distribute upward to shareholders. Non-resident shareholders receive Cyprus dividends without withholding tax under Cyprus domestic law.

On disposal: Where the group decides to sell the UAE subsidiary at a future date, the disposal at the Cyprus level is exempt from Cyprus capital gains tax under domestic law. UAE has no taxing right on the gain under Article 14(4) and Protocol paragraph 4 of the treaty. Subject to the Cyprus company’s shares not deriving their value from Cyprus-situated immovable property, and subject to the general anti-abuse and treaty-substance considerations discussed in this article, the gain can be tax-neutral at both levels.

Structure 2 — Cyprus as the management and coordination hub

This structure is appropriate for groups that want genuine substance rather than a holding layer, and for those responding to investor or lender expectations around governance and BEPS compliance.

The UAE entity remains the operational hub for Middle East and South Asia — client relationships, regional sales, on-the-ground teams. Cyprus becomes the management and coordination hub for European, African, and Eastern Mediterranean activity, with a regional CFO or finance director physically based in Limassol.

How the flows work: Management and coordination fees flow from the UAE entity to Cyprus for genuine services — group treasury oversight, intercompany pricing decisions, regional contract management. These fees may be deductible at the UAE level, subject to UAE domestic rules, transfer pricing, arm’s-length pricing, and evidence that genuine services were provided. They are taxable at the Cyprus level at 15% CIT, with the Notional Interest Deduction potentially available on new equity introduced into the Cyprus entity, subject to the Cyprus NID rules and relevant limitations. Zero withholding under Article 12 of the treaty applies to any interest flows between the two entities. Zero withholding under Article 13 applies to any royalty flows.

Why this works for substance: The Cyprus entity has real staff making real decisions. Board meetings are held in Cyprus. The finance director is resident in Cyprus and genuinely manages the treasury and coordination function. This satisfies both the MLI principal purpose test requirements and the BEPS substance expectations that institutional investors and lenders increasingly require in due diligence. It also creates an operational rationale for the structure that survives scrutiny — a UAE group that needs its European finance function to be genuinely in Europe has a clear commercial reason for the Cyprus presence.

Structure 3 — UAE parent with Cyprus EU trading subsidiary

This structure requires no restructuring of the existing UAE entity and no change to its ownership. The UAE company remains at the top of the group, unchanged. A Cyprus private limited company is established below it as a wholly owned EU trading subsidiary, with the specific purpose of handling European revenue streams.

The Cyprus entity signs contracts with EU clients, holds SEPA accounts for euro settlement, carries a Cyprus VAT registration for EU trading, and operates as a credible EU counterparty recognised under European commercial and regulatory frameworks. The UAE parent continues to manage the broader group — Gulf clients, global operations, management decisions — from Dubai.

How the flows work: The Cyprus entity earns trading income from EU clients and pays Cyprus CIT at 15% on its taxable profits. Dividends distributed upward to the UAE parent carry zero Cyprus withholding tax — Cyprus does not levy withholding tax on outbound dividends to non-residents under domestic law, regardless of treaty. Article 11 of the Cyprus-UAE DTT confirms that dividends are taxable only in the state of the recipient, which in this case is the UAE. How the UAE parent treats the received dividend depends on its own UAE CIT position and whether a UAE participation exemption applies — this is a UAE domestic question that should be confirmed before implementation.

Why this structure works for EU expansion: A UAE entity attempting to contract directly with large European clients, access EU banking on competitive terms, or engage with EU regulatory frameworks faces friction that an EU-incorporated entity does not. A Cyprus subsidiary can reduce that friction. It is an EU company. It can apply for SEPA-capable banking arrangements, settle euro payments at domestic cost and speed, register for EU VAT on standard terms, and engage with European counterparties and banks without the additional due diligence layer that non-EU entities typically face. Bank onboarding is not automatic — banks will assess the UBO profile, source of funds, business activity, and substance — but a Cyprus entity with genuine operations and proper documentation is a known and accepted counterparty within the European banking system. For technology companies, SaaS businesses, trading companies, and professional services firms expanding into Europe, this is often the most immediate and commercially relevant argument for Cyprus.

The transfer pricing requirement: Where the UAE parent provides services to the Cyprus subsidiary — management, support, shared resources — or where the Cyprus entity distributes revenue upward under a group arrangement, the pricing of those flows must be documented at arm’s length. Transfer pricing documentation is required for controlled transactions exceeding the relevant Cyprus thresholds, and a Summary Information Table must be filed for all controlled transactions regardless of amount. The service arrangement between UAE parent and Cyprus subsidiary must reflect genuine economic substance on both sides.

Substance: The Cyprus trading subsidiary must have genuine operational substance. Real staff or contracted resources in Cyprus, local management involvement in client relationships, actual decision-making about European business occurring in Cyprus. A Cyprus entity that exists only on paper as a billing vehicle for European clients — with all real activity remaining in Dubai — will not satisfy the substance requirements of the MLI principal purpose test, the Cyprus GAAR, or the due diligence expectations of EU banks and institutional counterparties. The substance for Structure 3 is, however, natural where the entity is genuinely trading with EU clients — the commercial activity creates the substance rather than requiring it to be constructed separately.

EU membership and legal framework: A Cyprus entity is an EU-incorporated company operating within an EU corporate law environment. This makes it more accessible to EU capital markets participants, EU institutional investors, and EU banking relationships than a holding company incorporated outside the EU — not because Cyprus regulates the entity itself, but because EU incorporation carries a compliance and legal familiarity that non-EU structures do not. Where the relevant conditions are met — including holding period, minimum participation, beneficial ownership, tax residence, qualifying legal form, and anti-abuse conditions — a Cyprus company can benefit from the EU Parent-Subsidiary Directive and the EU Interest and Royalties Directive, reducing or eliminating withholding tax on qualifying intra-EU dividend, interest, and royalty flows. For groups that intend to expand into EU markets or raise EU institutional capital, this matters materially.

Treaty network including UAE: Cyprus has concluded over 65 double tax treaties, including with the UAE, the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, the Netherlands, India, China, and a significant portion of Eastern Europe and the Balkans. A Cyprus holding company can route investment into a wide range of markets with treaty protection that a UAE holding company, despite the UAE’s own treaty network, may not replicate. The combination of EU directives and bilateral treaties makes Cyprus one of the most treaty-efficient jurisdictions in the world relative to its size.

English law company structure: Cyprus company law is based on English common law principles, and English is widely used in corporate documentation, financing documents, shareholder arrangements, and professional practice. Shareholder agreements, board resolutions, loan agreements, and all corporate documentation are drafted in the legal tradition that UAE-based multinationals already operate in. There is no translation layer, no unfamiliar legal concept, and no retraining of in-house counsel. For a corporation that has built its group documentation around English common law, adding a Cyprus entity is structurally familiar.

Substance capability at realistic cost: Cyprus has a professional services ecosystem — licensed auditors, regulated law firms, licensed corporate service providers — that can support real substance at a cost that is a fraction of Luxembourg, the Netherlands, or Ireland. A regional finance director, an office in Limassol, local accounting and audit services, and annual statutory compliance are achievable at operating costs that are competitive with any EU alternative. For a group that needs to demonstrate genuine economic presence at the Cyprus level — not just a registered address — Cyprus can actually deliver that infrastructure.

Geographic proximity and connectivity: Cyprus is a three-hour flight from Dubai. Direct daily services operate between Larnaca and Dubai. A management team based in Limassol can attend a board meeting in Dubai and return the same day. The practical reality of running a dual-hub structure depends on connectivity — and on this measure Cyprus is significantly better positioned than any other EU jurisdiction. The time zone overlap between Cyprus (UTC+2/+3) and UAE (UTC+4) means business hours are effectively shared for most of the working day.

The substance requirement: what the MLI means in practice

The Cyprus-UAE treaty does not contain a Limitation on Benefits clause in its bilateral text. However, the OECD Multilateral Instrument applies between Cyprus and the UAE and introduces the principal purpose test. Treaty benefits — including the zero withholding rates — can be denied where one of the principal purposes of an arrangement was to obtain those benefits, unless granting the benefit is in line with the object and purpose of the treaty.

For a Cyprus-UAE structure, this means substance is not a formality. The Cyprus entity must demonstrate genuine economic presence — local directors with real decision-making authority, board meetings physically held in Cyprus, accounting and tax filings completed in Cyprus, and demonstrable operational involvement in the activities that generate the income flowing through it. A Cyprus entity that exists solely to collect dividends and pass them through, with no genuine management function, is vulnerable to a PPT challenge by either tax authority.

The standard elements for Cyprus substance are established and practical: a majority of directors must be Cyprus tax resident, board meetings must take place in Cyprus, key decisions must be made in Cyprus, and the company must have an accounting and audit function. For groups taking Structure 2 — the dual-hub with a regional CFO based in Limassol — substance is a natural consequence of the structure rather than an additional burden. For groups taking Structure 1 — the pure holding layer — the substance question requires more deliberate planning. A nominee director service does not by itself satisfy the PPT standard. The Cyprus directors must have genuine involvement in the entity’s affairs, genuine authority over the decisions that matter, and demonstrable engagement with the management of the investment. The best use cases for Structure 1 are groups with real commercial reasons for Cyprus — an EU-facing investor base, a planned disposal of the UAE entity, an expansion into EU markets — rather than groups whose only objective is treaty access.

Cyprus has also enacted its own GAAR provisions under the defensive measures framework. These apply to arrangements designed to circumvent the defensive measures rules, not to the general operation of holding structures — but they reinforce the principle that substance is the foundation on which the structure rests. Groups reviewing their Cyprus entity should ensure that the documentation and substance criteria established under KDP 109/2025 are addressed as part of the annual compliance cycle.

Compliance and audit obligations for the Cyprus entity

A Cyprus entity in either structure carries annual compliance obligations that are straightforward but non-negotiable. Cyprus company law requires a statutory audit of the annual financial statements by a registered auditor licensed by ICPAC for most companies. The financial statements are prepared under IFRS. Very small companies meeting the relevant size thresholds may substitute a review engagement under ISRE 2400, but Cyprus-based entities in international group structures will almost always fall within the statutory audit requirement. The audited financial statements are submitted with the annual return to the Registrar of Companies and form part of the annual tax compliance process with the Tax Department.

The corporate tax return — the TD4 — is filed by 31 March of the second year following the relevant tax year for accounting periods up to and including the 2025 financial year, with the deadline moving to 31 January of the second year following for 2026 year ends and beyond. The 2026 tax return is therefore due by 31 January 2028. Provisional tax is paid in two instalments during the year. Transfer pricing documentation is required for controlled transactions exceeding the relevant thresholds, and a Summary Information Table must be filed for all controlled transactions regardless of amount.

Following the 2026 reform, a Cyprus-incorporated company is generally treated as Cyprus tax resident unless an applicable double tax treaty provides otherwise. Tax registration and TIN issuance should still be handled as a post-incorporation compliance step. For a group adding a Cyprus entity to an existing structure, the annual compliance cost — audit, tax return, transfer pricing documentation, corporate secretarial — is a real but manageable line item. The Cyprus statutory audit requirements are well-defined and the professional services market in Cyprus is competitive. At Nikita & Partners, we handle the full compliance cycle for Cyprus entities in international group structures, from incorporation and substance setup through to annual audit and tax filing.

Frequently asked questions

What is the difference between the three structures described in this article?

Structure 1 — Cyprus above UAE — is a holding and governance structure. The ultimate shareholders hold through Cyprus rather than directly, and the Cyprus entity holds equity, treasury assets, and any IP. It addresses risk concentration, investor expectations, and the capital gains clean exit position. Structure 2 — the dual hub — involves real management and operational substance in both Cyprus and UAE, with Cyprus as the EU management and coordination centre. It suits groups that need genuine BEPS-compliant substance in Europe. Structure 3 — UAE above Cyprus — requires no change to the existing UAE ownership architecture and adds Cyprus simply as the EU trading and revenue entity below the UAE parent. It is the most straightforward EU expansion structure and requires no restructuring of what already exists.

Does adding a Cyprus holding company above a UAE entity create a tax problem in the UAE?

Generally, the UAE does not levy withholding tax on dividends distributed to foreign shareholders, and UAE CIT is charged at the level of the UAE entity on its taxable income, not affected by the identity of the shareholder above it. However, where Cyprus is being inserted above an existing UAE entity — rather than established as a new holding vehicle — the restructuring step itself requires careful review. A share transfer, valuation, free zone authority or corporate approvals, restructuring relief analysis, accounting treatment, and any UAE CIT consequences should all be addressed before implementation. The treaty position is clear on ongoing flows; it is the restructuring mechanics that require specific professional advice.

Is UAE on the Cyprus low-tax jurisdiction list for 2026?

No. The Cyprus low-tax jurisdiction threshold is a corporate tax rate below 7.5% — 50% of the Cyprus corporate tax rate of 15%. The UAE federal corporate tax rate is 9%, which is above the threshold. UAE does not appear on the 2026 LTJ list published in Circular 1/2026. Where the recipient is genuinely a UAE company and no LTJ, BLJ, conduit, or anti-circumvention issue arises, the Cyprus defensive measures should not apply merely because of the UAE jurisdiction. However, ordinary deductibility rules, transfer pricing, and arm’s-length principles continue to apply independently of the defensive measures framework. UAE free zone entities require separate analysis depending on their specific CIT position.

What happens to capital gains when the Cyprus company sells the UAE subsidiary?

Article 14(4) of the Cyprus-UAE treaty and Protocol paragraph 4 confirm that gains from the alienation of shares are taxable only in the state of residence of the seller. The UAE has no taxing right on the gain. Cyprus does not impose capital gains tax on the disposal of shares under domestic law, except where the value of the shares is derived from Cyprus-situated immovable property. A Cyprus holding company disposing of a UAE subsidiary can therefore realise the gain with zero tax at both levels, provided the value of the shares is not derived from Cyprus-situated immovable property and no anti-abuse issue arises.

Does the structure work for UAE free zone entities?

Free zone entities need separate analysis. A Qualifying Free Zone Person may benefit from 0% UAE corporate tax on qualifying income and 9% on non-qualifying income. UAE is not on the Cyprus 2026 LTJ list, so the Cyprus defensive measures should not apply merely because the payer or recipient is in the UAE. However, the Cyprus participation exemption and SDC position may require a separate assessment where the UAE entity’s income is subject to 0% UAE CIT. The DTT benefits — zero withholding on dividends, interest, and royalties — apply to UAE entities generally, but the foreign tax burden test for the Cyprus participation exemption needs to be assessed by reference to the specific entity and income position.

Can a UAE company set up a Cyprus subsidiary to handle European clients without restructuring the UAE entity?

Yes. Structure 3 requires no change to the existing UAE entity or its ownership structure. A new Cyprus private limited company is incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the UAE entity. The Cyprus entity operates as the EU trading arm — signing EU client contracts, holding SEPA accounts, carrying EU VAT registration — while the UAE parent continues to operate as before. The Cyprus subsidiary pays 15% CIT on its Cyprus trading profits. Dividends distributed upward to the UAE parent carry zero Cyprus withholding tax under domestic law. How the UAE parent treats received dividends depends on its UAE CIT position. Transfer pricing documentation for flows between the UAE parent and Cyprus subsidiary is required from inception.

What substance does the Cyprus entity need?

The MLI principal purpose test requires that the Cyprus entity has genuine economic substance, not just a registered address. In practice this means: a majority of directors who are Cyprus tax resident, board meetings physically held in Cyprus, key decisions demonstrably made in Cyprus, and a real accounting and audit function. For Structure 2 — with a regional CFO or finance director based in Limassol — these requirements are met naturally. For Structure 1 — a pure holding layer — the substance requirements need deliberate planning. A nominee director service from a corporate service provider does not by itself satisfy the PPT standard; the directors must have genuine involvement in the entity’s affairs.

How long does it take to establish a Cyprus holding company?

A standard Cyprus private limited company can be incorporated in approximately five to ten working days, assuming documentation is complete. Following the 2026 reform, a Cyprus-incorporated company is generally treated as Cyprus tax resident unless an applicable double tax treaty provides otherwise, but tax registration and TIN issuance should be handled as a post-incorporation step. Bank account opening typically takes two to four weeks but can take longer where the group structure, UBO profile, activity, or source-of-funds review is more complex. The full setup — incorporation, bank account, tax registration, and initial substance arrangements — can often be completed within four to six weeks, though international group structures at the more complex end should plan for a longer timeline.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.