Extension For Filing Of TD7 2024 And FAQs

Submission of Withholding Tax & Contributions Declaration (TD7) for the year 2024
The Tax Department has announced that the Withholding Tax and Contributions Declaration (TD7) for the year 2024 is expected to be released to the Tax For All (TFA) portal in July 2025, at which point it will also be available for submission.
Furthermore, the deadline for the submission of the TD7 Declaration for 2024 has been set for 31 October 2025.
Finally, the Tax Department has published the second part of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the submission of the TD7 Declaration. Both Part 1 andPart 2of the FAQs are available on the TFA portal under the section "Updates – Information".
Υποβολή Δήλωσης Παρακράτησης Φόρων και Εισφορών (ΤΦ7) για το έτος 2024
Το Τμήμα Φορολογίας ανακοίνωσε ότι η Δήλωση Παρακράτησης Φόρων και Εισφορών (ΤΦ7) για το έτος 2024 αναμένεται να αναρτηθεί στην πύλη Tax For All (TFA) τον Ιούλιο του 2025, οπότε και θα είναι διαθέσιμη για υποβολή.
Επιπλέον, η προθεσμία υποβολής της Δήλωσης ΤΦ7 για το 2024 έχει οριστεί για τις 31 Οκτωβρίου 2025.
Τέλος, το Τμήμα Φορολογίας έχει δημοσιεύσει το δεύτερο μέρος ερωτοαπαντήσεων (FAQs) σχετικά με την υποβολή της Δήλωσης ΤΦ7. ΤοΜέρος 1και τοΜέρος 2των FAQs είναι αναρτημένα στην πύλη TFA, στην ενότητα «Ενημέρωση – Πληροφορίες».
