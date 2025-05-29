Extension For Filing Of TD7 2024 And FAQs



The Tax Department has announced that the Withholding Tax and Contributions Declaration (TD7) for the year 2024 is expected to be released to the Tax For All (TFA) portal in July 2025, at which point it will also be available for submission.

Furthermore, the deadline for the submission of the TD7 Declaration for 2024 has been set for 31 October 2025.

Finally, the Tax Department has published the second part of the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) regarding the submission of the TD7 Declaration. Both Part 1 andPart 2of the FAQs are available on the TFA portal under the section "Updates – Information".

Υποβολή Δήλωσης Παρακράτησης Φόρων και Εισφορών (ΤΦ7) για το έτος 2024