Temporary Shutdown Of Cyprus Tax Department Portals For Planned Upgrade

The Cyprus Tax Department has announced a temporary shutdown of its online systems to facilitate planned upgrades, affecting both the Tax For All (TFA) platform and the Tax Portal. Businesses and taxpayers should be aware of the following service interruptions and revised deadlines.

System Downtime Schedule

✅ Tax For All (TFA): The platform will be unavailable from 5 July 2025 to 20 July 2025, inclusive.

✅ Tax Portal: Access will be suspended from 5 July 2025 to 6 July 2025, inclusive.

During these periods, taxpayers will not be able to access either portal for submissions, payments, or information updates.

Extended VAT and VIES Deadlines

To accommodate the planned downtime, the Cyprus Tax Department has extended:

The submission and payment deadline for the VAT Return covering the period ending 31 May 2025, and

The submission deadline for the VIES Return for June 2025.

Both are now due by 29 July 2025.

Eurofast's Take: Ensuring Compliance During System Downtime

Eurofast advises clients to plan ahead for the temporary unavailability of tax systems. Our team is ready to assist with preparing VAT and VIES returns early to avoid last-minute issues and ensure timely compliance once systems are restored.

