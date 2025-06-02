ARTICLE
2 June 2025

Webinar: Navigating The Evolving Private Wealth Landscape In Cyprus

AE
A.G. Erotocritou LLC

Contributor

A.G. Erotocritou LLC logo
A.G. Erotocritou LLC is a “top tier” multi awarded law firm advising on non-contentious, advisory and litigation matters. The firm has firmly established itself as a leading law firm in Cyprus, having cultivated an unrivalled reputation for excellence, with an impressive track record and an all-embracing legal service capability, underpinned by an acute sense of commercial awareness.
Please view this webinar from A.G. Erotocritou LLC.
Worldwide Wealth Management
Dafni Loizou
This session will provide valuable insights into the evolving legal and tax framework, with a particular focus on the Cyprus non-domicile regime, the advantages of Cyprus International Trusts, and a range of effective wealth structuring solutions available within the jurisdiction.

Whether you're advising high-net-worth individuals or managing international wealth, this webinar will equip you with key knowledge and practical considerations for leveraging Cyprus as a strategic wealth planning hub.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Dafni Loizou
Dafni Loizou
