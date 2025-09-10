ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Cyprus Court Orders The Return Of A Game's Bundle ID With Over 100 Million Active Users To Its Developer

In a landmark judgment, the Cyprus Court ordered the Publisher of a Game to return its Bundle ID with over 100.000.000 active users...
In a landmark judgment, the Cyprus Court ordered the Publisher of a Game to return its Bundle ID with over 100.000.000 active users in the various app-stores to its Developer, pending the determination of their underlying dispute.

The dispute concerned, amongst others, the termination of a license agreement between the Developer and the Publisher for the distribution of a Game.

Simultaneously with issuing proceedings, the Developer successfully secured an interim injunction on an ex-parte basis, ordering the Publisher to take all necessary steps for transferring the Game's Bundle ID and User Database back to the Developer.

At the inter-partes hearing, the Publisher, inter alia, argued that it was entitled to retain the Game's Bundle ID and claimed proprietary rights over the Game's User Database.

With a reasoned interim judgment, the Court upheld the original injunction ordering the return of the Bundle ID, by deciding that the Game's User Database under the Game's Bundle ID is inextricably linked to the operation of the Game and it should therefore remain with the owner of the Game.

Our firm, together with the law firm M. Hadjitofi Llc represented the Developer in the dispute.

The full judgment can be accessed here.

