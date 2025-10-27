Short Guide To Litigation In Cyprus

Litigation in Cyprus is a robust mechanism for resolving civil and commercial disputes, and with the recent procedural reforms, parties and practitioners must pay particular attention to the framework under which disputes are brought, managed, and resolved. At Danos & Associates LLC, we have extensive experience assisting both domestic and international clients through the process, and this article offers a short guide to the key features of litigation under the modern regime in the Republic of Cyprus.

The Legal Framework and Recent Reform

Civil litigation in Cyprus has traditionally been governed by the Civil Procedure Rules ("CPR"), themselves based on earlier English models. Over time, however, concerns around delays, lack of case-management tools, and procedural inefficiency prompted a full review.

The reform process culminated in the approval of the new Civil Procedure Rules by the Supreme Court of Cyprus on 19 May 2021. Although the rules formally entered into force for new cases filed from 1 September 2023, courts retain discretion to apply their principles even to pre-existing proceedings. The main objective of the new CPR is to ensure that cases are handled fairly, efficiently, and at a proportionate cost, reflecting modern standards of procedural justice.

Commencing Proceedings: Key Stages and Considerations

Under the new CPR, civil cases now require pre-action steps before filing a claim. Typically, a claimant must send a letter of claim to the prospective defendant, setting out the basis of the claim, the relief sought, and any supporting documents. The defendant then has an opportunity to respond. In this stage, parties to the dispute are encouraged to settle the dispute out of Court, before the submission of a claim. Failure to comply with these pre-action requirements may result in cost sanctions and/or other procedural disadvantages.

Proceedings are formally initiated by filing a claim form with the appropriate court. The new rules distinguish between claims where there are disputed facts (Part 7 procedure) and those where there possibly are undisputed facts (Part 8 procedure). Some examples of instances -listed in the new CPR- that may commence with the Part 8 Procedure include cases where the claimant seeks an interpretation of a Will and/or an interpretation of an Agreement and/or an interpretation of legislation.

Once filed, the claim is served on the defendant, who must file an appearance and defence within strict timelines. These timelines are more rigorously enforced under the new regime, and late filings can lead to procedural penalties or judgment in default.

Case Management and the Court's Active Role

A major feature of the new CPR is the increased case-management powers of the court. Judges now take an active role in setting timetables, holding case conferences, limiting issues, and directing evidence to ensure the case proceeds efficiently. This change requires lawyers to be fully prepared at an early stage. Pleadings must be precise, documents properly disclosed, and witness evidence ready in line with the court's directions. The overall aim is to reduce unnecessary delays and ensure that each case moves forward with a clear structure and timeframe.

Disclosure, Evidence, and Expert Testimony

The disclosure regime has been modernized. Parties are obliged to disclose all documents they rely upon, as well as those that may harm their own case or assist the other side. Non-disclosure can lead to serious procedural consequences.

Rules on expert evidence have also evolved. Courts can now direct that a single joint expert be appointed, where appropriate, to streamline proceedings and reduce costs. Expert reports must be clear, impartial, and confined to matters within the expert's professional competence.

Costs, Trials and Appeals

The new CPR place greater emphasis on cost management. Parties must comply with procedural rules and directions or face potential cost sanctions. Courts may also make cost orders based on the conduct of each party throughout the litigation.

Trial management has become more structured, with fixed timeframes for hearings, exchange of witness statements, and presentation of evidence. The new Court of Appeal, established in 2023, has also helped ease the previous backlog, providing a faster and more transparent appellate process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.