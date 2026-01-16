Cyprus Tax Year 2026: TD59 Form Now Available For Payroll Updates

The Cyprus Tax Department has released the TD59 "Claim for Allowances" form for the 2026 tax year, applicable from 1 January 2026. At this stage, the form is available in Greek only.

The TD59 form enables employees to confirm their personal details and declare any applicable tax allowances. This is an important input for employers, as it supports the accurate calculation of monthly PAYE (Pay As You Earn) tax deductions through payroll.

Employer Responsibilities

Employers are expected to distribute the TD59 to employees at the beginning of the tax year, ensure it is completed and signed, and retain the signed copies as part of their payroll documentation and compliance records.

Collecting TD59 forms on time and applying the information correctly can help reduce the risk of payroll inaccuracies, avoid unexpected year-end tax adjustments, and support overall payroll compliance.

The Eurofast Take

Eurofast can support businesses by coordinating the TD59 collection process, reviewing completeness, and ensuring payroll calculations are processed accurately and compliantly in line with Cyprus PAYE requirements. Where required, Eurofast can also assist by completing the TD59 form on the employee's behalf based on the information provided, as part of our payroll and compliance support services.

Useful Links

TD59 Form (2026):

https://www.gov.cy/mof-tfa/documents/tf59/

Explanatory Guide for Individuals:

https://www.gov.cy/mof-tfa/documents/sychnes-erotiseis-faqs-forologikis-metarrythmisis-2026-gia-fysika-prosopa

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.