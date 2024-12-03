Tax Exemption For Individuals In 2024 – Decree 385/2024

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus has introduced a significant update for taxpayers. In an effort to simplify compliance and reduce administrative burdens...

Introduction

The Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Cyprus has introduced a significant update for taxpayers. In an effort to simplify compliance and reduce administrative burdens, the government has issued a new decree under the Tax Verification and Collection Laws of 1978 to 2022. The decree, titled The Tax Verification and Collection (Exemption from the Obligation to Submit Tax Returns for Individuals for the Year 2024), introduces a noteworthy exemption for individuals.

Key Provision

Effective as of November 1, 2024, the decree stipulates:

Individuals with a gross annual income not exceeding €19,500 are exempt from the obligation to submit a tax return for the year 2024.

This change is part of the government's ongoing efforts to streamline tax processes and reduce compliance requirements for lower-income earners.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.